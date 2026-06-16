Why Losing Brad Keller to Injured List is a Significant Blow for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing very well of late and have stormed back over the .500 mark. However, a recent injury to a key member of their bullpen is far from ideal.

Due to their success since the beginning of May, it feels like a long time ago that the Phillies were one of the worst teams in baseball to start the season. However, this is a group that has been playing some excellent baseball of late and once again appears to be a contender.

There is still a lot of season to go for Philadelphia, and they will have to remain hungry in a tough National League. As the trade deadline approaches, they will be looking to make some upgrades, likely to their batting order, to address some needs there.

While the team has been playing well, they announced prior to their game on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins that they have placed relief pitcher Brad Keller on the injured list with forearm tendinitis.

Losing Keller Is Significant Blow

Brad Keller is a late IL placement with right forearm tendinitis. He played catch on the field earlier. Max Lazar is recalled. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) June 16, 2026

Seeing the right-hander going on the injured list is a significant blow for a bullpen that has been a strength of the Phillies. Keller has been a strong offseason signing by the Phillies, totaling a (2-1) record, three saves, and 13 holds.

In the last game that he pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers, he got a bit roughed up, allowing three runs in just one inning of work. That outing sent his ERA up nearly a point to 4.15, but he had been pitching quite well prior to that.

The Phillies have been really good at holding leads and playing in tight games so far this season. While closer Jhoan Duran rightfully deserves a lot of credit for that, so does Keller.

The bullpen has not always been a strength of Philadelphia, despite being a good team the last couple of years, and they have worked hard and spent a lot of money trying to address it. Hopefully, this isn’t anything more than a couple-week stint.

Coming up to replace him in the bullpen will be Max Lazar. The right-hander pitched a fair amount for Philadelphia last year in the majors and totaled a 4.79 ERA in 41.1 innings of work.

With Keller out, others in the bullpen are going to have to step up, and this is going to be an injury to keep an eye on.