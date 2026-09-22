Why Phillies Decided To Shut Down Gage Wood With Double-A Reading Playing For Title

READING, Pa. -- Gage Wood is "fine," and the Philadelphia Phillies are making sue things stay that way regarding their top pitching prospect.

The Phillies made the decision to place Wood on the development list prior to the Eastern League Championship Series against Erie. Wood was scheduled to pitch in the series -- most likely Game 2-- but his season is over.

Reading Fightin Phils' manager Al Pedrique said it's not an injury for Wood, who mentioned several times he's fine and the decision to shut him down came from the top.

"That's something we're gonna handle internally. Something the decision though was best for Wood -- not to pitch right now," Pedrique said to Phillies on SI. "We respect the decision. We just gotta move forward and that's what it takes."

Reading is one win away from winning the franchise's first Eastern League Championship since 1995, and Wood has been a massive part of the team's Northeast Division championship. The highest prospect amongst the nine Phillies' top-30 prospects in Reading, the 22-year-old Wood threw 95 innings this season between Single-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading, striking out 139 batters and walking 30.

Wood held opponents to a .240 average in his 25 starts, never throwing more thna five innings in a start. The Phillies protected Wood's arm after he threw just 39.2 innings between Arkansas and Clearwater last year -- not having him go over 5+ innings or 80 pitches in any starts.

Wood did understand the Phillies decision over the summer to limit him, even if he knew he could go deeper into games if needed.

Phillies Playing it Safe

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We continue to monitor his innings," Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said in August. "We'll be careful of that. We monitor them such that he'll continue to pitch.

"He's a good prospect and we really liked him."

The Phillies had no plans to move Wood to the bullpen either for a postseason run. Counting the playoff win over the Hartford Yard Goats last week, Wood threw 99 innings in the minors this season.

100 innings many have been the team's innings limit for Wood in 2026.

Wood was looked at by trainers during start last week

During the third inning of Reading's 21-4 win over Hartford, a trainer came out to look at Wood. The Phillies top' prospect had a downtick in velocity and control issues earlier in the start, but Reading scored 12 runs in a bottom of the second inning that lasted 45 minutes.

That could have been a precautionary measure for Wood, considering how long the inning took and his status in the organization.

"We were a little concerned," Pedrique said last week. "I noticed one of the fastballs, it looked like he was aiming the baseball. I just wanted to make sure he was fine.

"He sat in the dugout too long and I think that affected him a little bit. We didn't want to take any chances. We want to win, but we also have to take care of the players and make sure they stay healthy."

Wood had two long innings sitting in the dugout and Pedrique noticed the life wasn't in his fastball coming out of his hand. The Phillies made the decision to take a cautious approach with Wood from that point.

Wood didn't talk after last week's start, but he's still on the Fightin' Phils roster as they chase the Eastern League title. Reading needs to win one of their next two games to clinch the Eastern League.