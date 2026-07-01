Why Phillies Slugger Kyle Schwarber Should Be Considered for NL MVP

The Philadelphia Phillies are on quite the roll and playing some excellent baseball since the slow start. With the team looking like a true contender, one of their key players should be considered for a top award.

Due to the Phillies having one of the best turnarounds in the first half of a season, there are a lot of players that deserve praise. Philadelphia at one point was 10 games under the .500 mark with a record of (9-19). Now, with the team hitting 10 games over, they are once again a contender like many expected them to be.

With the team performing like a contender, one of the key reasons has been the star power of the unit. This is a group that might be a bit top-heavy when it comes to talent, but the group is a great one.

In the starting rotation, the duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler are among the best in the game. Furthermore, the lineup has been led by Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, and Kyle Schwarber. This trio has had to carry a lot of the weight for the team, but it has arguably been Schwarber who has stood out.

Schwarber Should Be Considered for NL MVP

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) celebrates his home run with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the season at its midway point, who is going to be in the mix for the playoffs has really started to take shape. Furthermore, the same goes for awards races. Last season, it was Shohei Ohtani taking home the NL MVP after a fantastic season. However, it was Schwarber who was the runner-up.

If not for another historic season from Ohtani, Schwarber very well could have been the NL MVP most other years. In 2025, he slashed .240/.365/.563 with 56 home runs and 132 RBI. The offensive numbers were extremely impressive from the star slugger of the Phillies, but he ultimately came up short.

This season, Schwarber is once again putting up some great offensive numbers, and he is on pace for an even better offensive campaign. In 81 games, he has slashed .253/.368/.586 with 30 home runs and 55 RBI.

While competition is once again going to be stiff in the NL MVP race, the Phillies are playing well, and Schwarber has been an amazing slugger once again. Toppling Ohtani is going to be no easy task once again, but Schwarber is putting up impressive power numbers to make a real case for himself.