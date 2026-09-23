Zack Wheeler Reaches Impressive Career Milestone Against Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the final week of the regular season with work left to secure a playoff spot, but they knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

The Phillies get to finish the regular season at Citizens Bank Park, but they have to host the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, the No. 1 seeds in the National League and American League, respectively. With both teams looking to secure home-field advantage through the postseason as the No. 1 overall seed, they both have plenty to play for.

Philadelphia held a four-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a Magic Number of three entering Game 1 of their series with the Brewers. Looking to catch the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres in the Wild Card standings, the Phillies are motivated to win as much as possible.

Taking down Milwaukee is no small task, but they managed to do so in Game 1 behind Zack Wheeler, who reached an impressive milestone in the process. While he didn’t factor into the decision, throwing 5.1 innings, he gave the team a chance to win.

Zack Wheeler reaches 2000-strikeout milestone

Sep 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was dominant early on, striking out the first seven Brewers batters that he faced. When he struck out Brice Turang to end the first inning, he reached the 2,000-strikeout plateau, becoming only the 96th pitcher in MLB history to reach that mark.

"Just being where I am now, it's pretty special," Wheeler said of the career milestone, according to MLB.com. "It's a huge thank you to all the catchers that I've had along the way that helped me get here, the coaches and the guys that played behind me. It means a lot to me, and I really appreciate everybody's effort around it."

The record for most consecutive strikeouts to start a game is nine, which Pablo Lopez holds. Wheeler fell two short of that, with his streak coming to an end when Cooper Pratt grounded out to third base for the second out in the third inning.

The veteran righty did make franchise history with his torrid start. Since 1900, no Philadelphia pitcher has started a game with at least seven strikeouts. His teammate, Aaron Nola, is in a tie for the record for most consecutive strikeouts at any point in a game with 10.

"I didn't know what to expect coming out," Wheeler said. "Just one of those days for me."

Number 2,000 ‼️



Zack Wheeler is the 96th player in MLB history to reach 2,000 strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/5Bp2rFjTEh — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 22, 2026

It wasn’t very long ago that Wheeler was mired in one of the worst stretches of his career, struggling to locate his arsenal and walking a lot of batters. A mechanical issue has been ironed out since, and he is back to the dominant force he was previously.

That is great news for the Phillies heading down the stretch, with a postseason berth nearly clinched. Wheeler is going to be counted on to help carry the team, along with Cristopher Sanchez, given the injury to Jesus Luzardo and the uncertainty surrounding so many arms in the bullpen.

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