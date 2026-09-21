Breaking Down Phillies' Magic Number Heading into Final Week of Regular Season

The Philadelphia Phillies have just six games left on the schedule, and the team will be hoping to finish strong and clinch a playoff berth soon.

Over the weekend, the Phillies didn’t have their best performance against the New York Mets. While the Mets have played better of late, this would have been a good series for Philadelphia to be able to grab. Fortunately, they were able to secure a split with a win on Sunday, and the offense finally came alive a bit for the team.

Prior to Sunday, the team had scored three runs in each of their last five games. That number simply isn’t enough for the team to sustain winning, but Sunday hopefully will be the sign of what’s to come.

The seven runs that Philadelphia was able to score against the Mets were the most runs that they scored in a game since last Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

With the win, the Phillies were able to see their magic number drop to three; with both them and the Arizona Diamondbacks off on Monday, they will enter their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at three.

Magic Number Drops

Sep 20, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the magic number now at three, the Phillies will be in a great position to clinch a playoff spot soon. On Tuesday, Philadelphia will be sending Zack Wheeler to the mound, and he has been excellent of late. The struggles that the right-hander had in August feel like a thing of the past, and that is good for the outlook of the Phillies for October.

Furthermore, the red-hot Aaron Nola will be taking the ball on Wednesday, and he will be seeking to continue his excellent pitching of late. For Thursday, that could very well be an opener ahead of Jose Urquidy, who was solid in his debut for the team last week.

With the Braves officially clinching the National League East, all of the focus will be on the wild card. This race remains tight with Philadelphia trailing the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres by one game.

Due to both the Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays still having something to play for as of now, this coming week could be challenging for the Phillies. Both of their opponents have the best records in their respective leagues, and Philadelphia could be tested right before the playoffs. Fortunately, they are in a strong position to clinch soon, but building some momentum this week will be important.