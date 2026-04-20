Phillies Are Worst Team in Baseball in a Key Area So Far

Coming off being swept by the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies have hit a new low this season. Through 21 games, they are 8-13, and the performances over the last couple of weeks have been poor.

This past week, the Phillies might have hit a new low. After losing their series to the Chicago Cubs, two games to one, they were then swept by the Braves. With Philadelphia on a five-game losing streak now, something has to change, and ideally sooner rather than later.

As expected with the team struggling, there aren’t too many things that are going right for them. The pitching staff has had some issues with key members of the bullpen and the starting rotation having poor outings. Furthermore, that has been combined with the lineup for the team really struggling.

With this combination being far from ideal, it has resulted in them being the worst in the entire league in a key area. For a team that has playoff and championship aspirations, that is shocking to see.

Phillies Worst in Baseball in Key Area

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

So far this season, Philadelphia is sporting the worst run differential in baseball. While it isn’t a perfect gauge of how good or bad a team is, it is an indication of who is good and who is bad.

With a -38 run differential, the Phillies are the worst team in the league in this important category, and by a decent margin as well. The Kansas City Royals are -32, and the Chicago White Sox are -31. This obviously isn’t good company to be in, and it shows how poor the team has been.

Philadelphia has got to this mark thanks to some bad performances by their pitching staff and a lack of run production from their lineup. In the last week with a 1-5 record, they were outscored 44-22. Being doubled up in terms of the run differential in a week is not good and the Phillies need to snap out of this run.

Aside from a 13-run outburst in their opening game of the series against the Cubs, the lineup has been really bad for the team. During their current five-game losing streak, they have scored just nine runs, and have been shutout once.

Perhaps a trip to Chicago will help them clear their minds and get focused on the road. If this trouble trend continues, Philadelphia is going to fall way short of their expectations this year.