Phillies Players Booed Mercilessly at Flyers Playoff Game

Things continue getting worse for the Phillies.

The team lost its manager this week as Rob Thomson was fired and replaced by interim manager Don Mattingly. That job change came after the team opened the season 9–19, and even after a 7–0 win in Mattingly’s first game at the helm, the Phillies still have baseball's worst run differential at -47. Now, it appears that fans in the City of Brotherly Love have completely turned on them, though that’s exactly not a shocking development.

The Phillies' game against the Giants was rained out Wednesday night, so a group of players led by Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto attended the Flyers’ playoff game against the Penguins and were introduced on the video board. It didn’t go well. The assembled fans booed the team loudly.

Video is below.

Phillies just got booed at the Flyers game, tough scene pic.twitter.com/ziiBESi5R4 — PHLY Phillies (@PHLY_Phillies) April 30, 2026

Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Jesus Luzardo and a lot of the Phillies are here tonight after getting rained out pic.twitter.com/L7JsXfP9xN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 30, 2026

That hurts.

Unlike the Phillies, the Flyers actually came through for their fans, as they beat Pittsburgh 1-0 in overtime, with Cam York scoring the winning goal. With that victory, they won the series 4-2, sending Sidney Crosby and the Penguins packing.

The Phillies were supposed to be a contender in the National League this season, but currently look like one of its worst teams. Things had gotten so bad that Thomson was fired despite taking the team to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons as manager. The Phillies reached the World Series in his first campaign during the 2022 season, then reached the NLCS in 2023. They won the NL East in 2024 and 2025, but he was canned after starting the season 9–19.

Other than Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, who each have produced a wRC+ of 136, the Phillies are struggling across the board. As a team they have a .662 OPS, which ranks 27th in baseball, they’re 28th in runs scored (109) and their pitching staff ranks 28th in ERA (4.95).

We’ll see if Philadelphia can turn this around. They have a long way to go to dig themselves out of the cellar in the NL East, where they’re currently battling the Mets for MLB’s biggest disappointment in 2026.

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