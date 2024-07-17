Bryan Reynolds Hits Single in All-Star Game
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds made an instant impact for the National League in the All-Star Game.
Reynolds, hitting left-handed, took the first pitch he saw from Kansas City Royals right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo and drove it into right field for a opposite field single.
The single moved Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz to second base, with just one out in the bottom of the seventh, giving the National League a chance to change the game in their favor.
Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon came up and struck out and then Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna grounded out to disappointingly end their half ining.
Reynolds came into the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, taking the place of San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar in left field.
Pirates teammate in fellow outfielder Andrew McCutchen reacted to Reynolds getting a hit on Twitter, showing his sarcasm and support for him.
Reynolds got himself a second at-bat in the top of the ninth inning, after Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill managed to get on first after a late throw.
He couldn't remake his first at-bat, as Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase struck him out to end the game, with the American League winning 5-3.
Reynolds has had a great 2024 season, earning his second All-Star honor. He is hitting a solid .284 and has hit 16 home runs and 61 RBIs so far. He also has 110 total hits, drew 34 walks, plus a .347 on-base percentage and is slugging .487, while also possessing an OPS of .834.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds came to the Pirates in 2018 along with pitcher Kyle Crick and $500,000 of international bonus slot money, after the team traded McCutchen and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants.
He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract in April 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college, as Reynolds played for Vanderbilt.
