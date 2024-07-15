Pirates' Paul Skenes Faces Loaded AL Lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes will start for the National League and will face some great opposing hitters from the American League.
Jeff Passan of ESPN revealed the American League starting lineup for the All-Star game, which features Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan in the leadoff spot, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson at shortstop at No. 2 and New York Yankees shortstop Juan Soto at No. 3.
If Skenes fails to retire the first three batters, he'll Yankees centerfielder Aaron Judge is the cleanup hitter at No. 4, who leads the MLB with 34 home runs and 85 RBIs, and potentially Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez at No. 5 and Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladmir Guerrero Jr. comes in at No. 7, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is in at No. 8 and then Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien finishes out the American League Lineup.
Kwan leads baseball with a .352 average, Henderson is No. 3 in the MLB with 28 home runs, while Soto is hitting .295 and has 23 home runs and 66 RBIs.
Since it's the All-Star game, Skenes will likely just pitch the first inning and then come out afterwards, as teams like to give everyone a chance to play. He only has to face those first three batters, but a matchup against Judge is one that most MLB fans would love to see.
Skenes is having a great season himself as a rookie. He has a 6-0 record in 11 starts, 1.90 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 66.1 innings pitched, 89 strikeouts to just 13 walks, a 6.8 K/BB and just 14 earned runs.
He is the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He will face off against Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes of the American League.
First pitch is at 8:00 p.m. EST at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Rangers.
