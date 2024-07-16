Yankees Star Praises Pirates' Paul Skenes
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will start for the National League in the All-Star Game Tuesday night and will face the best hitters in the American League.
One potential matchup he'll face is New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who bats clean-up or No. 4 on the lineup.
Judge is one of the best hitters in baseball, a position he's held for the past few seasons. Since making his debut for the Yankees in August 2016, he's .284, 291 home runs, 951 hits and 657 RBIs.
He won AL Rookie of the Year in 2017, leading the MLB with 52 home runs and 128 walks, also leading to AL Silver Slugger Award.
Judge's best season came in 2022, as he hit a franchise record 62 home runs, while also leading the MLB with 131 RBS, 111 walks, .425 on-base percentage, .686 slugging percetage, 1.111 OPS and 391 total bases, earning him AL MVP honors.
He signed the biggest free agent deal in MLB History that following offseason for nine years and $360 million and at 32 years old, it's likely he'll spend the rest of his career with the Yankees.
Skenes is on the different side of Judge, as he is just in his rookie season and is already proving himself as one of the best pitchers in the game. He has a 6-0 record in 11 starts, 1.90 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 66.1 innings pitched, 89 strikeouts to just 13 walks, a 6.8 K/BB and just 14 earned runs.
He faces Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan in the leadoff spot, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson at shortstop at No. 2 and Yankees shortstop Juan Soto at No. 3.
Skenes is only pitching one inning, so if he gets out without allowing any baserunners, he won't have to face Judge. If he does, it will feature as one of the most intriguing matchups of this All-Star game.
Judge is excited to potentially face Skenes and how he's pitched so far since earning the call-up in May.
"Gotten a chance to watch a couple of his games the past couple weeks since he got called up, and it’s special stuff, man," Judge said in a press conference prior to the All-Star game. "Electric stuff.
"You can talk about the velocity of his pitches and what he does, but the guy’s a pitcher, man,"Judge explained. "He can work all three, four, five of his pitches. Throw it to every part of the zone any count. He’s a complete pitcher."
Skenes is the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He will face off against Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes of the American League.
First pitch is at 8:00 p.m. EST at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Rangers.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.