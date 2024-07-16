Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Steal Show at All-Star Game
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is set to make history, becoming the first rookie in MLB history to star an All-Star game for the National League. But before he took the mound for the first pitch, he and his girlfriend, LSU gymnist Livvy Dunne, stole the show at the All-Star Game Red Carpet.
During an interview, Dunne was asked what it was like watching Skenes throw in the MLB. The Pirates rookie has nearly thrown two no-hitters, going six no-hit innings during his second career star and then topping that by going seven no-hit innings before the All-Star break against the Milwuakee Brewers.
He response warmed the heart of everyone, but also had fans in agreement.
"My brain can't even process how hard he throws. It is incredible and such a joy to watch," Dunne said. "He's a great baseball player but an even better person."
Dunne has become an iconic part of Pirates games, with kids and fans showing up and giving her shoutouts while supporting her boyfriend. As for Skenes, he has Pittsburgh feeling hope, believing they found the next generational pitcher with the first-overall pick.
Skenes is set to start for the NL team and then return to mound for the Pirates. He holds a 1.90 ERA at the break with 89 strikeouts and a 6-0 record.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.