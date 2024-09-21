5 Burning Question For Pirates Heading Into Offseason
For the ninth straight season, the Pittsburgh Pirates will watch October baseball from the couch.
With Pittsburgh being eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week, a landmark offseason lies ahead as it looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and finish over .500 for the first time since 2018.
With the Pirates able to direct their focus on the upcoming months, here are five burning questions heading into the offseason.
Will Derek Shelton and Ben Cherington return?
How much progress is enough progress for the Shelton and Cherington regime to return for next season? That'll ultimately decide their fate at the end of this season.
Since they were both hired in 2019, the Pirates have gone 290-409 and finish in fourth or last place in their five seasons at the helm. Pittsburgh is currently 72-81 heading into Friday's matchup against the Cincinnati Reds on the road.
This season was the first in which Pittsburgh was in the thick of the playoff race entering the second half. Things split at the seams, though, once the calendar flipped to August, as Pittsburgh has gone 17-26.
While there's no denying the Pirates have made incremental progress, it's tough to overlook five seasons of finishing under .500 barring a 10-game winning streak to end this year. There aren't any clear answers from within to improve an offense that ranks in the bottom 10 in nearly every major category, either. And the thought of spending money in free agency to add a proven bat would likely cause Pirates owner Bob Nutting to vomit into the Allegheny River.
It's easy to view the decision on Cherington and Shelton's future from both perspectives. Is Pittsburgh in a better spot than it was before they were hired? Yes. But are they the tandem that can turn the Pirates into perennial contenders? The answer to that question should ultimately decide their fate beyond this season.
Does Bryan Reynolds also switch positions?
The Pirates also made one wholesale change when they decided to move Oneil Cruz from shortstop to center field.
Could a similar move be on the horizon for Bryan Reynolds?
Pittsburgh has teased a move to first base from left field for Reynolds and Shelton hasn't completely discounted the two-time All-Star seeing action at the new position before the end of this season. While Reynolds has a career-best six assists from left field, his -6 defensive runs saved and -9 outs above average are by far the worst of his career. At the age of 29, it's tough to envision the veteran outfielder making vast improvements in the future.
With first baseman Rowdy Tellez set to hit free agency, the opening is there for someone to step in if he goes elsewhere this offseason. With the move already being teased, it appears Reynolds could be the next player to move positions.
Will Pittsburgh add a bat?
Nutting's lack of willingness to spend notwithstanding, if the Pirates are going to take the next step, they have to improve their offense.
Pittsburgh showed a willingness to make a move to add a bat when it traded for Bryan De La Cruz, though, the returns on that deal haven't panned out yet. De La Cruz is batting .197 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 39 games for the Pirates.
Quality bats like Anthony Santander, Pete Alonso and Willy Adames would bring some much-needed thump to a Pirates offense that desperately needs it. How much the Pirates are willing to spend will ultimately decide if Pittsburgh could be in the running for a big bat or will make a couple of small moves.
Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and Jared Jones have a shot to give the Pirates a chance to win every time they step on the mound. Unfortunately, that won't matter if the Pirates can't consistently score runs. If Pittsburgh is going to take the next step, it needs to add a quality bat or two.
How will Pirates improve bullpen?
The fall of David Bednar has left the Pirates' bullpen in flux.
Bednar has gone from a two-time All-Star for his hometown team to being removed from the closer role and Shelton getting asked whether he'll be shut down at some point before the end of the season. Bednar is 3-8 with a 6.17 ERA in 58 appearances this season.
The Pirates' bullpen ranks 27th with a 4.64 ERA and their 32 losses are the fifth-most in baseball. Outside of Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski and Kyle Nicolas, every other Pirates reliever has an ERA over 4.00.
Outside of adding another bat or two, bolstering the bullpen has to be another top priority for the Pirates. Whether it's free agency or using some of its top pitching prospects out of the bullpen next season, it can't afford to be on egg shells every time they go to the bullpen in a close game late next year.
Who will be Pittsburgh's starting catcher?
Joey Bart has been one of the team's most pleasant surprises this season. After acquiring him right at the beginning of the season from the San Francisco Giants, he has batted .256 with 13 homes runs and 43 RBIs.
Along with Bart, Pittsburgh has Endy Rodríguez waiting in the wings as he rehabs from an elbow injury in the minor leagues. Rodríguez played in 57 games last season for Pittsburgh and was the team's top prospect before getting called up.
Whether it's a platoon or primarily using one catcher, Pittsburgh has a couple of intriguing options behind the dish. If Rodríguez and Bart can produce, the Pirates could be set up nicely at one of the game's most important positions next season and potentially beyond.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates