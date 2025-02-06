Analyst Slams Pirates Lack of Pitching Support
With an ascending pitching staff led by reigning Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, many hoped the Pittsburgh Pirates would be more active than usual during the offseason to better support them next season.
Instead, Pittsburgh's biggest move of the offseason was trading right-handed starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and two pitching prospects to the Cleveland Guardians for left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz. While Horwitz could pan out for the Pirates, he's the lone significant addition they have made ahead of the 2025 season.
With Pittsburgh sticking with what has been the status quo for it this offseason, MLB Network host and play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian noted not just his disappointment in the Pirates but the fans' frustration with the franchise as well.
"Good pitching staff and we were all hopeful that they'd support it," Vasgersian said on MLB Network's show Hot Stove. "They'd support [Jared] Jones and Skenes and [Mitch] Keller with some power acquisitions and make themselves a little bit more dynamic offensively. They didn't do that. So I think the natives are restless."
Vasgersian added: "The yinzers want to win and they wanted more activity on the roster this year heading into Spring Training. It's not to say that they won't still be good but it's going to take everybody finding close to career years in that young lineup for them to compete."
Along with having Skenes, Jones and Keller, Pittsburgh also has a top prospect in right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler who figures to contribute sooner rather than later and add another top-notch arm to the Pirates' starting rotation.
The Pirates haven't made the playoffs since 2015 and the offense has often been among baseball's worst in that stretch. Last season was no different, as Pittsburgh's offense ranked in the bottom 10 in nearly every major stat.
The Pirates also didn't do much to improve a bullpen that had the fourth-highest ERA last season and was tied for the second most blown leads in the ninth inning. They signed a pair of lefties, Tim Mayza and Caleb Ferguson, but neither really move the needle for Pittsburgh.
If the Pirates are going to improve, they either need their young players to bounce back or they have to add proven bats via free agency or trade. But if Pittsburgh wasn't inclined to be aggressive this offseason when it's heading into its first full season with Skenes and Jones atop the rotation, it's fair to wonder when it will be with addressing its biggest needs to best support them and the rest of the pitching staff.
