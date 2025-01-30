Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Ranked Top 10 Left Fielder
Bryan Reynolds has long been one of the lone bright spots for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Now, Reynolds has even more recognition to show for it.
For the fifth time in six seasons, Reynolds ranked in the top 10 at his position. This time, MLB Network ranked him as the 10th best left fielder in baseball heading into the 2025 season. Reynolds was the fourth-best left fielder in last year's rankings and was previously a top-10 center fielder.
Reynolds has been a beacon of consistency for the Pirates, which helped him land the franchise's largest contract. In April 2023, he agreed to an eight-year $106.75 million deal.
Reynolds is one of 15 players to hit a least 20 home runs and have an OPS+ of 110 in four consecutive seasons. The switch-hitting left fielder batted .275/.344/.447 with 24 home runs and 88 RBIs last season and made the second National League All-Star appearance of his career in 2024. Reynolds also made the NL All-Star team in 2021 en route to having a career year.
Reynolds, 30, set career highs in 2021 with a .302/.390/.522 slash line, a 5.9 Wins Above Replacement and 145 OPS+. He also slugged 24 home runs and had 90 RBIs and was tied for the league league with eight triples.
Reynolds has hit at least 24 home runs in four straight seasons and has had at least 80 RBIs in three of the last four.
Reynolds' 2024 season didn't come without its caveats, though. He struck out a career-high 156 times and struggled mightily defensively in left field, posting a career-low -5 defensive runs saved and -9 outs above average, per FanGraphs. As a result, the Pirates have teased a potential position change to first base and he could start seeing time there as early as the 2025 season.
Reynolds had been the face of the franchise over his tenure in Pittsburgh before the arrival of Paul Skenes last season. If the Pirates are going to snap their nine-year playoff drought, they'll need Reynolds to continue to produce how he has for the last six seasons.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates