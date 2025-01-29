Analyst Slams Pirates For Recent Offseason Moves
On the heels of back-to-back 76-86 seasons and having one of the game's most promising starting rotations led by Paul Skenes, many hoped that the Pittsburgh Pirates would be more active than usual this offseason to build around him.
Instead, the Pirates have stuck with the status quo, making a series of small moves with their biggest being a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz. In the last two days, the Pirates have brought back a pair of former players, left-handed reliever Tim Mayza and second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier.
The Pirates' recent moves drew heavy criticism from Fangraphs' Ben Clemens, as he noted the decision to sign Frazier and Mayza isn't enough to maximize the team's window with Skenes.
"After this year, a full third of Skenes’s team-controlled time on the Pirates will be over. Let’s be real – he’s probably not staying there after six years," Clemens writes. "Do something with that time! No offense to Frazier or Mayza – but this isn’t enough."
Skenes is coming off of a first season for the ages en route to winning the National League Rookie of the Year and finishing third for the NL Cy Young Award. Beyond that, a rotation with Mitch Keller, Jared Jones and eventually Bubba Chandler has a chance to be one of baseball's best for years to come.
Adding proven bats was a necessity to improve an offense that has consistently been among the league's worst throughout Pittsburgh's nine-year playoff drought. Frazier's best days are more than likely behind him and Horwitz doesn't come without his question marks after playing just 112 games in the big leagues over the last two seasons.
If the Pirates are going to maximize their window, they need to add more impact players. But if this offseason was any indication, Pittsburgh may cost itself any shot of doing anything while it has one of the best pitchers in baseball in its rotation.
"Skenes is one of the best five pitchers on the planet, and honestly, I think he might be the best, period," Clemens wrote. "This is the type of winter that lends itself to going for it. The hype will likely never be greater. Add a star or two around Skenes, fill out the bottom of the lineup, and this team could win a weak NL Central. Come playoff time, no one in the world would want to face the Pirates."
