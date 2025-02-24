Andrew Heaney Ready To Embrace Leadership Role With Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates added to an already deep starting rotation when signed Andrew Heaney on Thursday.
The veteran left-handed starter brings something different, though, compared to the rest of Pittsburgh's starting rotation. Heaney has pitched 11 seasons in the big leagues, more than the trio of Paul Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller combined. With the experience Heaney has accumulated, he's ready to help the Pirates both on and off of the mound.
"I want guys to feel comfortable coming to me with any questions," Heaney said. "Anything that they think that I can help with, I'm not going to come in here and act like I'm some pitching guru and I know everything, and I can fix everything. I just want guys to know that I'm approachable and relatable. Whether it's on or off the field, anything they have any questions about, [they can] come to me, and I hope to just fit in with those guys. They're great pitchers."
Heaney, 33, has pitched for the Miami Marlins (2014), Los Angeles Angels (2015-2021), New York Yankees (2021), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022) and the Texas Rangers (2023-2024). The veteran left-hander is a year removed from one of the best seasons of his career, as he went10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and struck out 151 batters in 147.1 innings pitched for the Rangers en route to them winning their first World Series in franchise history.
He took a bit of a step backward in 2024, though, the Rangers' lack of run support didn't help his case. Heaney went 5-14, but his other numbers weren't too far off, as he posted a 4.28 ERA and struck out 159 batters in 160 innings pitched. Of his 14 losses, five came when he pitched at least five innings and allowed three or fewer runs.
Heaney is one of many options for Pittsburgh. Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter and right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo are returning starters who could slot into the final two spots in the starting rotation. The Pirates also have a pair of top-100 prospects in right-handed pitchers Bubba Chandler and Thomas Harrington who reached Triple-A Indianapolis last season.
Regardless of the role Heaney has for the 2025 season, having a veteran starting pitcher with a wealth of experience could be vital to the growth of the Pirates' young pitching staff. If Heaney can provide that and pitch well, he could be one of the best signings this offseason for Pittsburgh.
