Andrew McCutchen Powers Pirates Past Marlins with 20th Homer of 2024
For the second straight night, the Pittsburgh Pirates take care of the visiting Miami Marlins, winning by a 6-4 score.
Typically teams who have bullpen games are at a disadvantage but when you're playing a struggling team like the Marlins, it doesn't have the same effect. The Bucs received a quality start to the game with Carmen Mlodzinski pitching two scoreless frames while the recently acquired Joey Wentz gave up one run in 2.2 innings.
Kyle Nicolas ran into a little bit of trouble in the middle innings thanks to not having command of the strike zone, walking three batters. Two runs crossed the plate in the sixth, one of which came via a double down the left field line from Kyle Stowers off of Ryan Borucki who inherited the runner.
The Pirates scored two runs in the first each coming on a fielder's choice with an RBI credited to Oneil Cruz and Joey Bart. Shortly after Bryan Reynolds singled home Jared Triolo in the fifth, Andrew McCutchen belted his 20th home run of the season - the tenth time he's achieved that feat in his career.
Aroldis Chapman allowed three hits in the top of the ninth, allowing one run to score before shutting it down to earn his eighth save of the season.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2-4
2. LF Bryan Reynolds 2-4, RBI
3. CF Oneil Cruz 0-3, RBI, BB
4. DH Andrew McCutchen 1-2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB
5. C Joey Bart 1-4 2B
6. 1B Rowdy Tellez 0-4
7. 2B Nick Gonzales 1-2 BB
8. RF Billy Cook 0-4
9. 3B Jared Triolo 1-4
MIAMI MARLINS
1. SS Javier Sanoja 1-5
2. RF Jesus Sanchez 0-4 BB
3. 3B Jake Burger 0-4
4. 2B Otto Lopez 1-4 BB
5. LF Griffin Conine 0-3 BB
6. DH Jonah Bride 1-3 RBI
7. CF Kyle Stowers 2-4 2B, RBI
8. 1B David Hensley 0-3 BB
9. C Jose Pereda 3-4, RBI
Tomorrow's probables: TBA (MIA) vs. Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. EST.
