Paul Skenes Dominates Marlins to Pick Up 10th Win of Rookie Season
The Pittsburgh Pirates (68-77) took game one of the series from the Miami Marlins (54-90) thanks to another strong outing from starting pitcher Paul Skenes who picked up his tenth win of the year.
The Pirates' ace struck out nine batters in six innings of work, allowing just one run on six hits. His first punch out of the night of Connor Norby broke the Pirates' franchise record for most strikeouts by a rookie pitcher.
In the bottom of the first, Oneil Cruz got the Bucs on the board with a solo blast to deep center field, hitting off of the batter's eye 444 feet away from the plate. The ball came off the bat at 114 miles per hour, adding another to the long list of obliterated baseballs by Cruz.
In the second, Alika Williams reached safely via a throwing error by shortstop Xavier Edwards which was followed up by a NIck Gonzales double to left. Bryan Reynolds cashed in with a pair of runners in scoring position, ripping a base hit through the right side of the infield to make it a 3-0 game.
Jesus Sanchez led off the fourth with a double, but after consecutive strikeouts, the Marlins were in danger of stranding a runner in scoring position. Otto Lopez came through with an RBI base hit to right to get Miami on the board.
Aroldis Chapman walked a tightrope in the ninth, giving up a run on a double by Christian Pache. The Marlins should have sent the trailing runner to the plate as well but didn't feel comfortable doing so. Chapman was able to take advantage, getting Nick Fortes to fly out to end the game.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. 2B Nick Gonzales 1-4
2. LF Bryan Reynolds 1-4, 2 RBI
3. CF Oneil Cruz 1-4, HR, RBI
4. DH Andrew McCutchen 2-4, 2B
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez 0-3, BB
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz 1-4
7. C Yasmani Grandal 0-4
8. 3B Jared Triolo 1-3
9. SS Alika Williams 0-3
MIAMI MARLINS
1. SS Xavier Edwards 2-4
2. DH Connor Norby 0-4
3. 3B Jake Burger 0-4
4. RF Jesus Sanchez 2-4
5. 1B Jonah Bride 1-4
6. LF Griffin Conine 0-3
PH Javier Sanoja BB
7. 2B Otto Lopez 2-4
8. CF Kyle Stowers 0-3
PH Christian Pache 1-1, 2B RBI
9. C Nick Fortes 0-3, BB
Tomorrow's probables: Adam Oller (1-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. TBD (PIT). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.
