Pirates' Paul Skenes Breaks Rookie Record
Paul Skenes added another accomplishment to an already impressive rookie season.
With Skenes' first strikeout against the Miami Marlins on Monday at PNC Park, the hard-throwing right-hander reached 143 strikeouts this season and broke the franchise's record for strikeouts in a season by a rookie. The previous record of 142 strikeouts was first set in 1900 for the Pirates.
With a runner on first base and no outs in the top of the first inning, Skenes fittingly blew a 100-mile-per-hour fastball past Marlins second baseman Connor Norby for the 143rd strikeout of his rookie campaign.
Skenes escaped the first inning unscathed after he got Jake Burger to ground into a double play in the next at-bat. Through two innings, Skenes has pitched two innings, allowed three hits and struck out three batters.
Pittsburgh leads 1-0 after a solo home run by Oneil Cruz.
Skenes, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has surpassed the lofty expectations placed upon him from the moment Pittsburgh drafted him. The LSU product was 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 114 innings pitched heading into Monday.
Among the impressive feats for the flamethrowing right-hander has been his pitching six innings and not allowing a single hit against the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. Skenes struck out 11 batters in Chicago and Milwaukee.
Skenes also now holds the record for most games with at least seven strikeouts through 10 starts. He surpassed seven strikeouts in nine of his first 10 starts in the big leagues.
With the Pirates' season nearing its end and their plan to be more cautious with Skenes, he won't be on the mounds many more times in 2024. If he can continue to pitch well and break more records in his final few starts, it'll help give a reason for more optimism in 2025 for the Pirates.
