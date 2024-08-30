Pirates Remove David Bednar as Closer
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton announced that he is removing right-handed pitcher David Bednar as the starting closer, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
The closer for the Pirates will go by committee, with various relief pitchers working the role. Bednar will work in less intense situations the rest of the season.
Bednar has struggled throughout 2024 in his role as closer, with six blown saves in 29 chances. He also has a 3-7 record and a 6.32 ERA in 47.0 innings pitched.
He gave up five earned runs in 0.2 innings of work in the bottom of the ninth in the Pirates' game against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 28, blowing a 10-9 lead. The Pirates, themselves, blew a 10-3 lead in the seventh inning to lose that game and suffer a sweep, as the bullpen, overall, has played poorly in August.
Bednar also lost games with the score tied against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 21 and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 11, both on the road, and blew saves in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at home on Aug. 8 and Aug. 7.
He also started off the season poorly, blowing three saves in his first four save opportunites, but managed to get things back on track, and avoiding a blown save from April 12-Aug. 3.
Bednar starred for the Pirates the past two seasons, earning himself back-to-back All-Star appearances. He had a career-high 39 saves in 42 opportunites in 2023 with a 2.00 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched, as well as 19 saves in 23 opportunites in 2022, with a 2.61 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched.
The Pirates have a number of players who could come in and serve as closer, including left-handed pitchers in Aroldis Chapman, who served as closer for the many previous teams he played for, and Jalen Beeks, along with right-handed pitchers in Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana.
Pittsburgh travels to face the Cleveland Guardians this weekend, where the coaching staff will determine who gets the chance to close out games, if they find themselves in those situations.
