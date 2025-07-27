Cubs Continue Targeting Pirates Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher is one of the most valued at his position heading into the MLB trade deadline, with a division rival pushing hard.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Chicago Cubs are looking for another starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline on July 31, that they're going after Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller and would part with their top prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, in a trade.
"The Cubs desperately want another starter at the deadline, targeting Mitch Keller of the Pirates, and would include outfield prospect Owen Caissie to make it work," Nightengale wrote.
Keller has had an excellent season, despite a 4-10 record in 21 starts. He has 15 quality starts, tied for the most in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
He has a 3.53 ERA over 125.0 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .239 opposing batting average, a 1.16 WHIP and his innings pitched rank 16th most in the MLB.
Keller signed a five-year, $77 million contract on Feb. 22, 2024 and currently makes $15,411,500 in 2025, the most a Pirates player is earning this season on their payroll. He is only one of two players making more than $10 million this season, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds at $12,250,000.
His salary increases $1.5 million each year over the next two seasons, to $16,911,000 in 2026 and then $18,411,000 in 2027, then an increase of $2 million in 2028 to $20,411,000.
The Cubs, who are battling with the Miwaukee Brewers for the National League Central Division Title in 2025, could use a proven starting pitcher like Keller, with three more years of team control, even if it means parting with their top prospect in Caissie.
Caissie is hitting .278/.377/.563 for an OPS of .940 in 81 games at Triple-A, with 86 hits, 24 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 46 RBIs and 46 walks to 105 strikeouts. He ranks tied for second in the International League in home runs, fifth in slugging percentage, sixth in OPS, eighth in strikeouts, ninth in doubles, 15th in walks, 17th in hits and tied for 18th in on-base percentage.
MLB Pipeline ranks the 23 year old as the Cubs' top prospect and the 37th best prospect in baseball.
The Pirates rank amongst the worst teams in baseball in numerous hitting statistics and Caissie, at 23-years old, could serve as an important bat for the team going forward, if a trade does occur.
Keller has also received trade interest from the New York Yankees, the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays, all teams competing for a spot in the playoffs.
