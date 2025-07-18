Yankees Targeting Pirates Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a starting pitcher that is on the radar of one the top teams in the MLB.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the New York Yankees are 'now in the mix' for Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller in a trade.
The Yankees have starting pitcher injuries that make Keller an enticing trade candidate, especially as they aim for their first World Series since 2009.
Former Pirates All-Star right-hander Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery and has missed the entire 2024 season. Fellow right-hander Clarke Schmidt made 14 starts this season, but also needed Tommy John surgery on July 11.
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough suffered a oblique strain and hasn't pitched since June 18 and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil suffered a lat strain in Spring Training and hasn't pitched this season.
Keller only has a 3-10 record over 20 starts this season, but has 14 quality starts, tied for second in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
He has a 3.48 ERA over 119.0 innings pitched, 92 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .237 opposing batting average and a 1.14 WHIP. His innings pitched rank tied for ninth most in the MLB.
Keller signed a five-year, $77 million contract on Feb. 22, 2024 and currently makes $15,411,500 in 2025, the most a Pirates player is earning this season on their payroll. He is only one of two players making more than $10 million this season, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds at $12,250,000.
His salary increases $1.5 million each year over the next two seasons, to $16,911,000 in 2026 and then $18,411,000 in 2027, then an increase of $2 million in 2028 to $20,411,000.
While this is a team-friendly contract for a pitcher of Keller's stature, as a veteran who is averaging near six innings per outing, the Pirates are in desperate need for better MLB hitters, as they rank towards the bottom of most metrics.
The Pirates also have top pitching prospects in Triple-A Indianapolis pitchers in right-hander Bubba Chandler and left-hander Hunter Barco. MLB Pipeline ranks Chandler No. 5 and Barco at No. 78 in their top 100.
Pittsburgh has two rookie pitchers in right-handers Mike Burrows and Braxton Ashcraft who are older and proving that they deserve a spot at the MLB level and want a consistent spot in the starting rotation.
Two teams that have reportedly shown interest in Keller include the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs, who both are competing for a spot in the postseason and could use a starting pitcher.
Pittsburgh also could keep Keller and deal him in the offseason, where they might get more value than if they do so at the trade deadline.
The Pirates have made one trade this month, as they sent veteran utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney on July 16.
