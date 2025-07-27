Pirates' Paul Skenes Takes Mound vs. Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series finale at PNC Park.
He dominated in his first outing vs. the Diamondbacks on May 28 at Chase Field, where he allowed just four hits and hit a batter over 6.2 innings and 96 pitches, while posting seven strikeouts in the 10-1 series finale win.
Skenes made his first start vs. Arizona as a rookie on Aug. 4, 2024 at PNC Park. He allowed five hits, three walks and two earned runs over 5.2 innings, while striking out four batters in the no-decision in an eventual 6-5 defeat at home.
He made his most recent start in the series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on July 21, where he excelled. He allowed just three hits, a walk and hit a batter, while posting six strikeouts over 86 pitches in six innings in the 3-0 win.
That victory marked the first for Skenes since that win over the Diamondbacks and his first at PNC Park since a 10-3 win over the Washington Nationals on April 14.
Skenes has a 5-8 record over 21 starts, but the Pirates offense has scored four runs or less in 17 of those outings.
He ranks amongst the best pitches in the MLB, with both the lowest ERA (1.91) and opposing batting average (.186), fifth lowest WHIP (0.91), tied for the ninth most strikeouts (137) and tied for the 10th most innings pitched (127.0)
Skenes started his second All-Star Game for the National League at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 15, throwing a scoreless first inning with two strikeouts.
He became the first pitcher that started two All-Star games in their first two seasons in the league and just the second Pirates pitcher that started for the NL twice, along with Bob Friend, who did so in 1956 and 1960.
Nick Gonzales returns to second base for the Pirates after Liover Peguero started the last game. He will hit second in the lineup for just the third time this season and the first time since July 22 against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park.
Bryan Reynolds takes over at designated hitter for the Pirates with Andrew McCutchen headed to the bench, while batting second in the lineup.
Reynolds last served as designated hitter vs. the Tigers on July 22 and this marks his 22nd time doing it in 2025. He started 14 straight games at designated hitter from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Jack Suwinski will play in right field and bat seventh for the Pirates, making his first start since he was in left field vs. the Tigers at home on July 21, It his seventh start in right field in 2025 and his first start there since doing so vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 8
Suwinski has struggled in this stint with the Pirates, with just one hit in 17 at-bats, a home run vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 12.
Henry Davis will also take over at catcher, making his 18th consecutive start with Skenes on the mound, and will bat eighth in the lineup.
The Pirates will have an infield consisting of Gonzales, first baseman Spencer Horwitz leading off, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting ninth and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes batting sixth.
Oneil Cruz stays in center field, but will bat fourth instead of fifth, and Tommy Pham stays in left field, but drops down from fourth to fifth in the batting order, rouding out the Pirates' outfield.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
RF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
