New Potential Trade Spot for Pirates' Mitch Keller
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller has had trade rumors coming about ahead of the deadline, and another team may enter the fray for his services.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that along with the Chicago Cubs, who others previously reported showed interest in Keller, the New York Mets are a potential landing spot for the Pirates starting pitcher.
The Mets have had serious injuries on their pitching staff, both in the starting rotation and bullpen, which will have them going for trade options across the MLB as they try and compete for a National League East Division Title.
Mets starting pitchers that are currently out include right-handed pitchers in Griffin Canning, who went on the 60-day injured list on June 27 with a left achilles rupture, Kodai Senga, who went on the 15-day injured list on June 13 with a right hamstring strain, Paul Blackburn, who went on the 15-day injured list on June 30 with a right shoulder impingement and left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, who hasn't pitched this season after suffering a right oblique strain in spring training.
Keller has had a strong season in 2025 despite a 3-10 record, as he possesses a 3.64 ERA over 106.1 innings pitched over 18 starts, 84 strikeouts to 26 walks, a .245 opposing batting average and a 1.19 WHIP.
He made two starts vs. the Mets this season, with the first coming at Citi Field on May 13, where he threw 96 pitches over seven innings, allowing five hits, one walk, two earned runs, one home run, while posting a season-high eight strikeouts in a 2-1 loss.
Keller then threw 94 pitches over 5.1 innings pitched, five hits, a walk and a solo home run, while posting five strikeouts in the 9-1 win at PNC Park on June 27.
That marked his first game receiving more than four runs all season, his first win since his first of 2025 vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 28 and his first win at PNC Park since July 8, 2024, when he also beat the Mets.
Keller also had one of his best starts of the season in his most recent outing vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 2. He threw 97 pitches over seven innings, allowed five hits, one walk and hit a batter, but no runs and posted seven strikeouts in the 5-0 victory.
He also set the new record for most strikeouts by any pitcher at PNC Park, currently at 389, moving past former Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Paul Maholm (2005-11), who had 383 strikeouts.
Keller has 12 quality starts, despite his record, which ties him for seventh most in the MLB in 2025.
He signed a five-year, $77 million extension on Feb. 22, 2024, keeping him with the team for the future as the Pirates looked to compete.
Keller makes $15,411,500 in 2025, the most a Pirates player is earning this season on their payroll. He is only one of two players making more than $10 million this season, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds at $12,250,000.
Pittsburgh won their last six games, but are currently 35-50 overall, 14.5 games behind Chicago in first place of the NL Central, 12.0 games behind the last NL Wild Card spot and have the fourth worst record in the MLB.
