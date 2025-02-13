Derek Shelton Reveals What Tommy Pham Adds To Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton has long had his eyes on signing veteran outfielder Tommy Pham.
Now, Shelton will finally get his chance to coach him after Pittsburgh signed him to a one-year deal, $4 million deal earlier this month. Of all the things Pham brings to the table, his ability as a winner is what stands out the most to Shelton.
"He provides the ability to give a really good at-bat and he provides the ability that he's a winner. I mean, you talk to anybody that's been around him, this guy wants to win. All he talks about is winning. He lives it, he appreciates and talks to his teammates about it. I think that's something that's really important. I mean, it's a guy that we've talked about in years past trying to add to our club, [but] it did not happen. The fact that it lined up this year, I think it's not only going to be impactful for us on the field but in the clubhouse."
Pham has made the playoffs five times in his career, including a World Series appearance with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 and he made the playoffs with the Kansas City Royals last season. Pham also made the playoffs with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and the San Diego Padres in 2020.
The Pirates haven't made the playoffs since 2015 and have gone 76-86 in back-to-back seasons.
Pham, 36, played for the Chicago White Sox, Cardinals and Royals last season. Across his 116 games played, Pham posted a -0.2 Wins Above Replacement and batted .248/.305/.368 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs.
The Pirates needed a corner outfielder this offseason, and Shelton said the plan is for Pham to be in left field and Bryan Reynolds to be in right field. If Pham can be productive, the move may be worth the wait for Pittsburgh.
