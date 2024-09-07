Doubleheader Preview: Pirates Get Two Chances at Nationals
To quote the late great Ernie Banks, "Let's play two."
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play a doubleheader on Saturday after Friday night's matchup was postponed due to inclement weather. The first pitch for game one between the Pirates and Nationals is at 1:35 p.m. ET, and the second game starts at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Pittsburgh took the opening game of the series 9-4. Nick Gonzalez paced the Pittsburgh offense, driving in a team-high 3 RBIs. The Pirates made the most of their opportunities to score, batting 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Five different players had one RBI for Pittsburgh.
Bailey Falter overcame a three-run first inning to earn the win. He pitched five innings, allowed seven hits, three runs, two walks and struck out three batters. Aroldis Chapman pitched 0.2 innings to earn his sixth save of the season.
Nationals starter Jake Irvin took the loss after allowing six runs over five innings.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Luis Ortiz will get the start for Pittsburgh. Ortiz is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and has pitched a career-best 15 consecutive scoreless innings. He'll be opposed by DJ Hertz. The 23-year-old left-hander is 2-7 with a 4.09 ERA through 15 starts.
Both starters were scheduled to start on Friday.
In game two, Mitch Keller will get the rock for the Pirates. Pittsburgh's veteran right-hander has struggled of late, going 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA in his last seven starts. Keller is 11-9 with a 3.88 ERA through 27 starts this season.
Pirates vs. Nationals Game 1 & 2 Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (66-73), Nationals (62-78)
First pitch for game one: 1:35 p.m. ET — First pitch for game two: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Nationals - MASN 2
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Nationals - 106.7 The Fan, DC 87.7
Pirates vs. Nationals Game 1 Betting Odds via SI
Spread: Nationals -1.5 (+155), Pirates +1.5 (-200)
Total: Over 8.5 (-110), under 8.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Pirates -118, Nationals -110
Pirates vs. Nationals Game 2 Betting Odds via SI
Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+150), Nationals +1.5 (-188)
Total: Over 8.5 (+105), under 8.5 (-133)
Moneyline: Pirates -150, Nationals +120
