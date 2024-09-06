Pirates Reinstate Starting Catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to get a much needed boost to their lineup.
The team announced on their X account that catcher Joey Bart has been reinstated from the injured list on Friday. Bart had been on the IL with a strained left hamstring that caused him to miss 10 games.
In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment. McKinney was called up by the Pirates on Aug. 19 and batted .200 across 25 at-bats in his 10-game stint with Pittsburgh. The Pirates now have 38 players on their 40-man roster.
Bart has been a revelation for the Pirates. After four disappointing seasons with the San Francisco Giants, he was traded to Pittsburgh on April 3. In 63 games with the Pirates, the 27-year-old catcher is batting .272 with a career-high 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. He also has an on-base percentage of .347 and a wins above average of 2.1.
Bart's emergence has caused 2021 No. 1 overall pick, catcher Henry Davis to be in flux with the franchise. Davis has appeared in 37 games this season and is batting .144 with one home run and five RBIs. Davis was first called up by Pittsburgh in 2023 and in 62 games, he batted .223 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.
Bart was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft after playing collegiately at Georgia Tech.
Pittsburgh continues its four-game series against the Washington Nationals on Friday when they square off at 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park. The Pirates won the opening game of the series 9-4 on Thursday.
The Pirates will have right-hander Luis Ortiz on the mound. Ortiz is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and has pitched 15 consecutive scoreless innings. Washington will counter with 23-year-old lefty DJ Herz, who is 2-7 with a 4.09 ERA this season.
