Injured Pirates Pitcher Starts Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their most important bullpen arms making their way back from injury.
The Pirates announced that right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta began his rehab assignment on April 29 with Single-A Bradenton, amongst three moves on the day.
Moreta made the start for the Bradenton Marauders, as they faced the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiiliate of the New York Yankees. He pitched one inning, allowing one hit, no walks or earned runs.
He missed all of 2024, after suffering a ligament injury in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John Surgery, with the team placing him on the 60-day Injured List on March 16.
The Pirates landed Moreta in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Nov. 18, 2022, as they sent shortstop Kevin Newman in exchange.
Moreta had a strong 2023 season, with a 5-2 record in 55 games, a 3.72 ERA over 58.0 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 24 walks an an opposing batting average of .187.
His most entrancing pitch is his "wrong-way slider" which works almost like a screwball, as it befuddled pitchers throughout 2023.
Moreta also made himself a fan favorite with the Pirates faithful, living up to his "big bank" nickname and putting up the dollar signs after he came off the mound.
Moreta began throwing off the mound during Spring Training, and is at his goal of facing batters this month. He'll likely return to full game action by June, according to an interview he gave with Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
He is one of five pitchers for the Pirates on the 40-man roster that are on the Injured List. This includes starters in right-handed pitcher Jared Jones and Jovan Oviedo, who are on the 60-day Injured List, plus bullpen arms in right-handed pitchers in Justin Lawrence and Tim Mayza, who are both on 15-day Injured List and the 60-day Injured List, respectively.
Pittsburgh currently has an active bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in David Bednar, Colin Holderman, Kyle Nicolas, Chase Shugart and Hunter Stratton, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki, Caleb Ferguson and Joey Wentz.
