Pirates Blanked by Home Run Hitting Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled from the plate and from the mound as they lost 9-0 to the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at PNC Park.
The Pirates have lost five games this season in a shutout, most recently vs. the Cleveland Guardians on April 19 at home. They drop to 11-19 on the season and 6-8 at PNC Park this season, while the Cubs improve to 18-12 overall and 9-5 on the road.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney came into this start with a 1.72 ERA, sixth lowest in the MLB and third lowest in the National League.
He did well initially vs. the Cubs, retiring the first 11 batters before allowing a double to designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and then a two-run home run in the left field seats to catcher Carson Kelly, giving the road team a 2-0 lead in the top of fourth inning.
Heaney had the same thing happen to him in the top of the fifth inning, as he gave up a double to second baseman Nico Hoerner and a two-run home run to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to right field, as the Cubs doubled their lead at 4-0.
He got two more outs, but also walked three players over the next five batters, loading the bases and forcing Pirates manager Derek Shelton to make a change.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas came in and got a ground out to end the inning, stopping any further scoring from the Cubs.
Heaney finished his this start with a season-high four runs allowed, the most since he gave up four runs on a grand slam to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz in the 5-2 loss on April 12 at Great American Ball Park.
The Pirates finally got something going in the bottom of the fifth inning, as second baseman Jared Triolo and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit back-to-back singles and center fielder Oneil Cruz walked, loading the bases with two outs.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds went on to strike out looking, as he continued his hitless streak to 17 at-bats for the Pirates.
Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double and Cubs left-handed starting pitcher Shota Imanaga would leave the game with leg cramps.
The Cubs brought in right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia, who walked Pirates catcher Joey Bart, giving them two runners on and no outs.
Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes would fly out, but moved McCutchen to third base. First baseman Matt Gorski struck out and then left fielder Tommy Pham grounded out, keeping the home team scoreless.
Imanaga, who pitched a combined no-hitter vs. the Pirates on Sept. 4, 2024 at Wrigley Field, dominated them again in this start, allowing six hits and a walk, but no runs and posting three strikeouts.
Left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz came in the top of the seventh inning and after getting a ground out, allowed a double to left fielder Ian Happ and then a single to right fielder Kyle Tucker, scoring Happ and giving the Cubs a 5-0 lead.
Shelton made a pitching change and brought in right-hander Hunter Stratton, who the Pirates called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Stratton then gave up a two-run home run to Suzuki and the Cubs increased their advantage to 7-0.
Right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman came in for the Pirates at the top of the eighth inning and immediately gave up a home run to shortstop Dansby Swanson, as Chicago built an 8-0 lead.
The Pirates gave up a season-high four home runs in this defeat, beating their previous high of three.
Fellow right-handed pitcher David Bednar didn't allow a home run, but he did allow a triple to Suzuki and a single to Kelly, which scored Suzuki and made it 9-0.
Pittsburgh will look to bounce back as they face Chicago again on April 30, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
