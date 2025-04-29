Pirates Recall Pitcher Ahead of Cubs Series
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have brought up one of their pitchers for the first time this season.
The Pirates announced that they recalled right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton from Triple-A Indianapolis, as they placed right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List, effective April 28.
Stratton suffered a serious injury last season against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 24. He threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning that catcher Joey Bart couldn't handle and he had to run to go get it. Stratton ran to home plate to try and tag out Reds second baseman Jonathan India, who would steal home, but missed the ball, as it bounced off his glove and went to the backstop.
He ran behind home plate to get the ball, but slipped in the dirt and stayed on the ground in serious pain and pointing to his left knee.
The Pirates announced on Aug. 25 that Stratton suffered a rupture of his left patella tendon and then placed him on the 60-day Injured List, which ended his season.
The patella, or knee cap, is the tendon that is connected to the tibia. So when someone ruptures it, they suffer pain walking, and may have trouble extending the knee. This injury has a recovery period of seven to 10 months.
Stratton also signed a minor league contract with the Pirates on Dec. 8. He did pitch one inning in Spring Training and has pitched in 10 games with Indianapolis, with a 5.40 ERA over 11.2 innings pitched, nine strikeouts to four walks and an opposing batting average of .289.
The Pirates selected Stratton's contract and placed him on the 40-man roster, after they designated outfielder Joshua Palacions for assignment.
“I think we had to check off some boxes for him just because of the fact he didn’t have much of a spring training, or any spring training," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said pregame. "He’s been throwing the ball well. He’s done different things. It’s a situation to get a look at him with having an unfortunate situation.”
Pittsburgh now has an active bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in David Bednar, Colin Holderman, Kyle Nicolas, Chase Shugart and Stratton, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki, Caleb Ferguson and Joey Wentz.
The Pirates took Stratton in the 16th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, after he spent two seasons pitching for Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tenn. He spent 2017-23 in the minor leagues before the Pirates called him up on Sept. 4, 2023.
He pitched in eight games in the 2023 season for the Pirates, with a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings and 10 strikeouts to three walks.
Stratton came in relief in 36 games for the Pirates last season before his injury. He had a 2-1 record, a 3.58 ERA in 37 2/3 innings, 33 strikeouts to seven walks and a. 258 opposing batting average.
