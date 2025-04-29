Aroldis Chapman Wanted Pirates' Return
PITTSBURGH — Aroldis Chapman isn't playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, but wasn't necessarily up to him.
Chapman currently plays for the Boston Red Sox, signing a one-year, $10.75 million contract for the 2025 season.
He spent the 2024 season with the Pirates, pitching in 68 games, with 22 holds and 14 saves in 19 save opportunities. He had a 5-5 record, a 3.79 ERA over 61.2 innings pitched, 98 strikeouts to 39 walks and a .198 opposing batting average.
Chapman spoke with John Perotto of Pittsburgh Baseball Now, who met up with him at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, who hosted the Red Sox this past weekend.
He told Perotto that he wanted to come back to the Pirates for this season, but that they didn't reciprocate that desire.
“I was interested in coming back,” Chapman told Perotto. “I guess they didn’t want me. It’s too bad, but I’m happy where I’m at now.”
Chapman signed with the Pirates for $10.5 million before the 2024 season, which is only $250,000 less than what the Red Sox signed him for this past offseason.
He has had a solid season with the Red Sox, with a 2-1 record in 12 appearances, a 1.74 ERA over 10.1 innings pitched, 16 strikeouts to four walks and an opposing batting average of .184.
The Pirates had early season struggles with their bullpen, as they optioned right-handed pitcher David Bednar down to Triple-A on April 1 after he pitched poorly in the opening series of the season vs. the Miami Marlins.
Bednar also struggled last season for the Pirates, with a 3-8 record, a 5.77 ERA in 57.2 innings pitched in 62 games, 23 saves and seven blown saves in 30 opportunities.
Chapman filled in for Bednar last year during that time, especially when Pirates manager Derek Shelton took Bednar off as main closer and went by committee in late August.
Right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman has also had his issues dating back to late last season that have continued into 2025.
Holderman has a 12.00 ERA in seven games pitched and six innings of work, plus a blown save in one of his two save opportunities. He has allowed nine hits, eight earned runs and five walks to six strikeouts, plus an opposing batting average of .346.
He also went on the 15-day Injured List on April 6 and missed almost three weeks before returning on April 25.
The Pirates added right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence to their bullpen, claiming him off of waivers, but he recently just went on the 15-day Injured List with right elbow inflammation, that will likely keep him out for a significant amount of time.
Lawrence has excelled with the Pirates out of the bullpen so far in 2025, with an 0.79 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just five hits and six walks, while posting 15 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .139.
The Pirates likely could've used a pitcher like Chapman in their bullpen this season, but instead, he's having a great season with the Red Sox.
