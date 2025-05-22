Jared Jones Sends Message to Pirates Fans After Surgery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans won't see starting pitcher Jared Jones compete for the forseeable future.
Jones underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow, which the Pirates confirmed will keep him out for 10-12 months, around March-May 2026. Dr. Keith Meister completed the procedure in Dallas.
He felt discomfort during a bullpen session back in Spring Training, which forced him to miss his final start, after pitching in 12 innings over four starts in the Grapefruit League.
The Pirates discovered that Jones suffered an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain, but not one that required him to have surgery, following rounds of imaging and receiving multiple opinions.
Jones didn't throw for six weeks, per his original rehab plan, and eventually started throwing in late April, with expectations that he'd throw off a slope in late May, before continuing his progression.
He suffered a setback last week, after feeling continued discomfort in his arm and chose surgery, after discussing it more with Meister.
Jones took to Instagram to let Pirates fans know what had happened and that he wants to get back to pitching as soon as he can.
"I went through a successful internal brace surgery with Dr. Keith Meister and will begin this journey to getting back to the big leagues healthy, and stronger than ever," Jones wrote.
"I will miss the game, competing, my teammates and everything that goes with baseball.
"Can’t wait to jump over that line again.
"See you soon."
Jones ended his 2024 season, his first full campaign in the MLB, with a 6-8 record, 22 starts, 4.14 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched, 39 walks to 132 strikeouts, a 1.19 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .232.
The Pirates will have a starting rotation with right-handed pitchers in Paul Skenes at No. 1 and Mitch Keller at No. 2, along with left-handed pitchers in Bailey Falter at No. 3 and Andrew Heaney at No. 4.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, who started the first nine games at the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, is now at Triple-A Indianapolis, with fellow right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows taking his spot.
