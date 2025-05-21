Pirates Infielder Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates infielder won't play for the team the rest of the 2025 season.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk announced that Enmanuel Valdez had surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder and will miss the next six months, ending his season.
The Pirates placed Enmanuel Valdez on the 10-day Injured List back on May 9 with left shoulder inflammation, recalling Ji Hwan Bae in his place. They then transferred him to the 60-day Injured List on May 14, making room for Michael Hellman on the 40-man roster.
Valdez originally came up to the Pirates on March 28, following an injury that infielder Nick Gonzales suffered on Opening Day, which has kept him out from playing at the MLB level since then.
He played primarily at first base, starting there 22 times, while starting just three times at second base, all coming during a road series vs. the Cincinnati Reds, April 11-13.
Valdez played first base mostly due to injuries to Endy Rodríguez and Spencer Horwitz, with Rodríguez out for over a month now with a right index finger laceration he suffered on April 14 and Horwitz just returning from dealing with a right wrist injury.
He slashed, .209/.294/.363 for an OPS of .657 in 31 games this season, with 19 hits in 91 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBIs and 11 walks to 16 strikeouts.
The Pirates will currently rely on Horwitz staying healthy, plus recent call-up Nick Solak at first base for the foreseeable future.
Valdez hails from San Juan de la Maguana in the Dominican Republic. The Houston Astros signed him as an international free agent on July 2, 2015, and they put him on their Dominican Summer League team.
He spent all his time with the Astros in the minor leagues, making it to Double-A and then Triple-A in 2022.
The Astros traded Valdez along with outfielder Wilyer Abreu to the Boston Red Sox for catcher Christian Vázquez on Aug. 1, 2022.
Valdez spent the rest of 2022 with Triple-A Worcester and the Red Sox placed him on the 40-man roster, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft.
The Red Sox called Valdez up on April 19, 2023 and he recorded two hits in his MLB debut vs. the Minnesota Twins.
Valdez played in 49 games for the Red Sox in 2023, slashing .266/.311/.453 for an OPS of .764, with 37 hits, eight doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs, eight walks and five stolen bases.
He then appeared in 76 games for Boston in 2024, as he slashed .214/.270/.363 for an OPS of .633, with 43 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs and 17 walks.
The Red Sox traded Valdez to the Pirates on Dec. 15 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Joey Vogatsky.
