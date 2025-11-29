Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Attend Pirates Pitcher's Wedding

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne recently supported their closest friends at their wedding, getting a nice trip out of it as well.

Skenes, Dunne Go to Jared Jones' Wedding

Skenes and Dunne went to Hawaii last weekend, as they supported fellow Pirates teammate in right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones and Rylie Fox in their wedding on Nov. 22.

That couple got engaged near the end of 2023 over the Christmas holiday and started dating back in high school, prior to the Pirates taking Jones in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Skenes served as a best man for Jones, along with fellow Pirates right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas, celebrating their best friend on the most important day of his life.

Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Jared Jones Gets Married, with fellow Pirates pitchers, Paul Skenes and Kyle Nicolas, as his best men | Paul Skenes on Instagram

Skenes, like Jones and his other best men, wore a tan suit with a white shirt and black dress shoes for the wedding.

Dunne wore a simple, but elegant black dress, as the couple enjoyed the special day with beautiful weather.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne at Jared Jones' Wedding in Hawaii | Livvy Dunne on Instagram

Skenes and Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason

The Pirates' season ended on Sept. 27, and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.

Skenes helped celebrated Dunne's 23rd birthday at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.

Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller . Skenes also added a hilarious, new piece of art for the kitchen as well.

The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU , and watched the No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von .

Skenes and Dunne went on vacation to Taormina, Italy, a hilltop town off the east coast of Sicily.

They also celebrated Halloween , with Skenes dressing as Borat and Dunne dressing as Pamela Anderson.

Dunne also honored Skenes after he won his first National League Cy Young Award, with cakes, cookies, elaborate lights

The Origins of Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne

Dunne and Skenes both met at LSU, where they both started their journey towards stardom and fame and also began dating.

Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.

The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne walk on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics this past spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.

She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time with the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.

