Pirates Could Have Closer Solution Under Their Noses

The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to spend more than usual this offseason, if rumors are to be believed, but fans and commentators are understandably skeptical. The organization is notoriously stingy, to the detriment of their product, and fans have heard this song before.

That said, they might be able to strengthen one position without spending any more on payroll, ideally shifting any planned offseason splurges elsewhere. When the Pirates traded away closer David Bednar to the New York Yankees they were left with a gap at the position, but current starter Jared Jones could be developed into a closer, according to Rum Bunter's Emma Lingan.

"[...] before Bob Nutting inevitably points to the price tags on the open market and says, 'Wow, that’s a lot of money for three outs,' the Pirates have an option sitting right in front of them: Jared Jones — the electric, max-effort fireballer who might actually be better in the ninth inning than he ever will be in the rotation," Lingan suggested.

Mar 7, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning during spring training at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Yes, you read that right: Jones should be developed as the Pirates' closer when he returns from injury. It’s bold. It’s drastic. And it’s exactly the kind of shrewd, cost-efficient baseball move the Pirates claim to love."

Jones, 24, has pitched just one season for the Pirates, missing all of 2025 after undergoing internal brace surgery which will keep him out until at least the late spring in 2026. That said, he is a young guy with plenty of potential, reaching a 4.14 ERA in 22 starts over 2024.

Jones doesn't have the consistency needed to be an effective and lasting starter, but he may have the high-power explosiveness necessary to be an effective closer.

Or They Could Spend Some Money

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar (53) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bednar had a tragically good season in the Bronx, finishing the regular season with a 2.19 ERA following his trade (over 22 games). He had been the Pirates' closer for four seasons prior to the trade, and he is presumed to be the Yankees' closer for 2026, barring disaster.

The Pirates are reportedly prioritizing the closer position in free agency this offseason to replace him, per Jeff Passan, and they could use their apparently newfound ambition on a cleanup buddy for star starter Paul Skenes.

The free agent market has some promising closer names, including Edwin Diaz (a 32-year-old righty who most recently played for the New York Mets) and Robert Suarez (34, right-hander, San Diego Padres).

According to The Athletic's big board, Diaz is projected to land a four-year, $84 million contract and Suarez is expected to land a three-year, $54 million contract. They're likely too rich for the Pirates' blood, but fresh off an injury, Jones may not be a strong option. That said, given their spending history, they may try to develop Jones into their closer anyway.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!