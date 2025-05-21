Pirates Close Reds Series With Low-Scoring Win
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates kept it close, but took down the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, 3-1.
The Pirates make it consecutive wins, as they won 1-0 on May 20, for the first time since April 22-23 over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium, the last time they won a series. It is also the fifth series win for the Pirates, doing so at home vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, April 7-9, the Washington Nationals, April 14-17, and the Atlanta Braves, May 9-11.
Pittsburgh improves to 17-33 overall and 11-14 at home, while Cincinnati falls to 25-26 overall and 12-14 on the road.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz leadoff with a single in the bottom of the first inning and then shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled, moving Cruz to third base and giving the Pirates two runners in scoring position with no outs.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds came through with a sacrifice fly, scoring Cruz and moving Kiner-Falefa to third base.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz walked and then right fielder Alexander Canario hit a fly out to Reds right fielder Rece Hinds. Kiner-Falefa went on the throw, but Hinds threw it home and catcher Tyler Stepheneson tagged Kiner-Falefa out for an inning-ending double play.
The Pirates had another chance to add onto their lead in the bottom of the second inning, as left fielder Tommy Pham singled and catcher Henry Davis walked with two outs, but Cruz struck out.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney would get the first two outs of the third inning, but then allowed a single to third baseman Santiago Espinal and walked shortstop Elly De La Cruz. He also allowed a single to designated hitter Austin Hays, scoring Espinal as the Reds tied the game at 1-1.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk and then second baseman Adam Frazier singled, giving the Pirates runners on the corners with no outs.
Pham struck out, but catcher Henry Davis, who was 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position prior, hit a single and scored Hayes to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Heaney finished his start with 97 pitches over five innings, allowing three hits, two walks and an earned run, with four strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart relieved Heaney and got the first two outs of the sixth inning, before walking Reds first baseman Spencer Steer.
He then allowed a double to Stephenson and Steer would go home, but good teamwork from Pham to Kiner-Falefa to Davis, who made a great tag at home plate to keep the Pirates in the lead.
Pham would single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and made it to second base on an error. Davis reached on an infield single, putting runners on the corners, but Cruz struck out.
Davis came up big for the Pirates again in the top of the seventh inning, as he threw out Will Benson at second base with two outs.
Hayes hit a double with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and then Frazier singled, scoring Hayes and doubling the Pirates lead at 3-1.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson threw a scoreless 1.1 innings and then right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana got the save after a great ninth inning.
The Pirates stay at PNC Park for their next series, as they'll face the Milwaukee Brewers for the first time. First pitch on May 22 is set for 6:40 p.m.
