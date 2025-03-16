Late Home Run Pushes Pirates over Yankees
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates relied on a late home run, as they defeated the New York Yankees, 4-3 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
The win for the Pirates makes it back-to-back, as they demolished the Baltimore Orioles, 15-5 on March 15 at home. It also makes them 2-1 over the Yankees (10-10) in the Grapefruit League, winning 9-1 at home on March 11 and losing 12-3 back on the road back on March 3.
New York took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as left fielder Cody Bellinger hit a double off of Pittsburgh starting pitcher, Carson Fulmer, bringing home catcher Austin Wells, who had doubled to lead off the inning.
The Pirates responded in the top of the second inning, with designated hitter Joey Bart walking and both left fielder Joshua Palacios and shortstop Isaiah Kiner-Falefa singling, loading the bases.
Jared Triolo, playing first base, hit into a fielder's choice at second base, but an error from the Yankees allowed both Bart and Palacios to come home, taking a 2-1 lead.
The Yankees tied it back up in the bottom of the second inning, as center fielder Tony Grisham hit a solo shot.
Both bullpens dominated most of the game, with neither team giving up any runs until the ninth inning.
The Pirates got great performances from left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza, who pitched 1.1 scoreless inning, and also from both left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz and right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson, who each posted 2.0 scoreless innnings and four strikeouts.
Darick Hall, who came in to play first base for the Pirates, gave them a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, blasting a pitch from former Pirate, Rob Zastryzny, over the right field wall.
The Yankees came close in the bottom of the ninth inning, as designated hitter Dominic Smith hit a solo shot and pinch hitter Duke Ellis got on base with a bunt, but Pirates right-handed pitcher John Flowers closed it out for the save.
Pittsburgh will play a double-header on March 17. They'll host the Minnesota Twins at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. and also have a squad facing the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
