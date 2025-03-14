Pirates Pitching Prospect Shines in Spring Breakout Game
Last season marked the inaugural MLB Spring Breakout event, putting many of baseball's top prospects in the limelight for a slate of mid-March exhibition games. The four day event is a great way to get familiar with the future stars of the league. In 2024, it was effectively the introduction to the world for wunderkind starting pitcher Paul Skenes. This year, the Pittsburgh Pirates unleashed another top pitching prospect, as many fans got their first look at Bubba Chandler.
Just like Skenes, he didn't disappoint. The 22-year-old right-hander threw two innings without allowing a baserunner, striking out four Phillies hitters. The Pirates lost 5-3, but the results of the actual game tend to become the backstory, as is typical of Spring Training.
Chandler's easy, long arm action was on full display today. He threw 30 pitches, 19 of them for strikes. The first batter he faced, outfielder Justin Crawford, was caught looking at a strike three fastball that painted the outside corner. The pitch was clocked at 99 MPH, and Chandler's fastball was routinely touching 100 MPH.
A dribbler down the first baseline gave Chandler an opportunity to display his fielding athleticism, as he easily tracked down the ball and tagged shortstop Aidan Miller for the last out of the first inning.
Chandler wasted no time in the second inning, striking out the side on 14 pitches. It was another example of Chandler's mature mentality on the mound.
To start the inning, outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. was called out on a 90 MPH changeup at the top of the strike zone. Then, catcher Eduardo Tait flailed at a 90 MPH cutter in the dirt for the second out of the inning. First baseman Otto Kemp struck out swinging at a 100 MPH fastball to end the inning.
With Pittsburgh's coaching staff delicately watching his pitch count, Chandler's day was over after that. The native Georgian, however, did more than enough to solidify himself as a top pitching prospect in the league. MLB.com currently ranks Chandler as the number 15 prospect in all of baseball, and the third ranked right-handed pitcher. It was clear after today why there's so much excitement when he takes the mound.
Most of the game's action took place after both starting pitchers were removed. The Phillies got the scoring started with a double from Devin Saltiban that brought Carson DeMartini around to cross home plate. The next batter, Aroon Escobar, again doubled to score DeMartini.
The Buccos got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a Tsung-Che Cheng single that scored Mitch Jebb. Cheng was one of the lone bright spots offensively for Pittsburgh, going 2-4 with a walk.
Philadelphia snuffed out Pittsburgh's rally and scored another run in the bottom half of the fifth. The Pirates would respond with two runs of their own in the sixth inning, tying the game 3-3. The deadlocked score would not last long, as the Phillies re-gained the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with a DeMartini home run. It was his second run scored for the day.
The seventh inning also provided one of the highlights of the day. Second baseman Yordany De Los Santos snagged a groundball to his right and flipped the ball across the diamond to first baseman Axiel Plaz, who stretched all the way to his left to make the out. This was especially impressive considering Plaz, a catcher, was playing his second position. The power hitting Plaz, who made our list of Pirates prospects to watch this spring, showed that he has some defensive tools in his bag as well.
The Phillies tacked on another run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-3. This would be the final run scored of the day.
Even with the loss, the Pirates can come away from today with high hopes. Chandler looks like he will be a rotation fixture for years. It is not hard to envision him and Skenes soon becoming the best starting pitching combo in all of baseball. Last year's Spring Breakout was the start of an all-time rookie season for Skenes. It would be nearly impossible to replicate that success, but Chandler looks ready to carve his own path to Pittsburgh's rotation.
The Pirates will play another game tonight, with most of the 40-man roster in Bradenton to match up against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:05 PM EST. New acquisition Andrew Heaney is slated to start for the Pirates, while Keider Montero will take the bump for the Tigers.
