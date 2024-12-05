Pirates Re-Sign Pitcher to Minor League Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their pitches back next season, as they re-signed him for 2025.
Right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson announced on his Instagram that he was re-signing with the Pirates. The MLB Transactions page lists this signing as a minor league deal. He previously elected free agency on Nov. 4.
"Round ✌🏼There’s something special happening in Pittsburgh," Mattson wrote on his Instagram post. I want to be a part of it in 2025.Let’s go Bucs!"
Mattson played for Harbor Creek High School in Harborcreek, Pa. in Erie County, where he played baseball and basketball. He had an excellent senior season, posting a 0.67 ERA and a 6-0 record, while also hitting .531 in 2014.
He would eventually play for Pitt in college, primarily pitching out of the bullpen, improving each season.
This culminated in a 2017 season, where he posted a 2.97 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched, with only 10 earned runs on the year. He also held opposing hitters to a .227 batting average and made 41 strikeouts to just 10 walks.
The Los Angeles Angeles selected Mattson in the 19th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, where he would spend the next three seasons with in the minor league system.
Los Angeles would trade him, along with three other players, to the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitcher Dylan Bundy on Dec. 4, 2019.
He didn't play in the 2020 season, as there was no minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he would get his shot the following year.
The Orioles added him to the 40-man roster on Nov. 20, 2020 and he earned his promotion to the MLB on May 3, 2021.
He made his debut on May 7 and made four appearances out of the bullpen for Baltimore. He finished with a 6.23 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched, allowing five hits, five walks, three earned runs and making three strikeouts
Balitmore sent him to Triple-A Norfolk on April 8, 2022 and then released him on July 18.
Mattson would spend time pitching for the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League in 2022 and then for Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2023.
He would make his way back by signing a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on June 22, 2023, pitching for Double-A Wichita Wind Surge before choosing free agency in the offseason.
Mattson then signed a minor league deal with the Pirates on Dec. 11, 2023 and pitched for them starting in 2024.
He made eight appearances for Double-A Altoona Curve, with a 2-1 record, eight apperances, 11.0 innings pitched and a 3.27 ERA.
Mattson then moved up to the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A on May 7, where he 29 apperances and three starts. He had a 5-1 record, 3.15 ERA in 60.0 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 33 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .208 batting average.
The Pirates selected his contract on Sept. 18, marking a three-year absence from the majors.
Mattson would make three appearances, posting two scoreless showings out of the bullpen. He only allowed one hit in 5.1 innings of work, a three-run home run, that bumped up his ERA to 5.06, but also made six strikeouts.
