Paul Skenes Dominates in Pirates’ Win Over Yankees
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got back to winning ways in Spring Training, as star pitcher Paul Skenes led the way in a 9-1 victory over the New York Yankees at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates end a three-game losing streak and improve to 10-8 in the Grapefruit League with the win, which also marked six of their past nine games they lost as well after a 9-2 start.
Skenes made the start for the Pirates and had another good outing. He pitched 4.0 innings, allowing just four hits and a solo home run to Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham in the fourth inning, while making five strikeouts.
The Pirates got going offensively in the bottom of the third inning, as Billy Cook, playing first base, hit a solo home run, his first of Spring Training.
Designated hitter ONeil Cruz would join Cook, as he hit a three-run home run later in the inning, increasing the Pirates lead to 4-0.
Grisham's home run got the Yankees on the board, but the Pirates got more runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning.
DJ Stewart, playing right field, doubled and then Cook walked. Ji Hwan Bae, playing center field, and Adam Frazier, playing left field, hit back-to-back doubles, scoring three runs.
Cruz made it onto first with a hit by pitch and after catcher Joey Bart struck out, second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a double, scoring Cruz and Frazier and opening the Pirates' lead up to 9-1.
The Pirates got great relief pitching the rest of the way, with right-handers in Colin Holderman, Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramirez, Chase Shugart and Eddy Yean allowing just three hits and no runs the final five innings.
Young star Konnor Griffin, who is still just 18 years old, made an incredible diving catch, as he continues showing why the Pirates drafted him No. 9 overall last season.
Pittsburgh will have the following day off, before they face the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium in Lee County, Fla. for their next game on March 13, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.
