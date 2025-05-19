Livvy Dunne Watches Pirates' Paul Skenes Dominate Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — Livvy Dunne normally watches her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, in his starts and she got to see one of his best games this season vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Skenes dominated the Philllies throughout, allowing just three hits, a walk and an earned run, while striking out nine batters, tying his season-high. Despite his great performance, the Pirates didn't score a single run, as they lost 1-0 to finish the series in a sweep defeat.
Dunne came to Citizens Bank Park and saw Skenes pitch, posting a pre-game Instagram story, with her in a Pittsburgh Pirates white ballcap.
Dunne has had an incredibly busy week, as he came to New York City, watching Skenes put on another good performance against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 12.
Skenes allowed just one run in six innings, posted six strikeouts and held the home team to just 2-for-10 runners in scoring position. The Pirates would still lose, doing so in walk-off fashion in nine innings, 4-3.
She went down on the field postgame, she joined fellow SI Swimsuit models in Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek and Xandra Pohl, who were all Mets fans and threw out the first pitch ahead of the game.
Dunne then announced that she was the SI Swimsuit Covergirl for the 2025 edition and even teased that her and Skenes could feature on it one day.
Skenes and Dunne started dating each other back at LSU, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo also featured in a recent GQ magazine feature, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on Tik Tok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes is currently 3-5 on the season in 10 starts with the Pirates, with a 2.44 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched, 62 strikeouts to 16 walks and an opposing batting average of .190.
