Pirates Faced Phillies Pitcher Suspended for Steroids
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates recently battled with a pitcher who just earned himself a lengthy suspension.
The MLB suspended Philadelphia Phillies left-handed pitcher and closer José Alvarado for 80-games with no pay after he tested positive for exogenous Testosterone, a performance enhancing substance, which violates the MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
He is also ineligible for the 2025 postseason for the Phillies, if they make it.
Alvarado made his last appearance against the Pirates in the 8-4 win on May 16 at Citizens Bank Park.
He came in at the top of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz up to bat for the first time in six days. Alvarado struck Cruz out and then got designated hitter Andrew McCutchen to ground out to secure the win and get the save.
Alvarado was 4-1 in 20 games for the Phillies, going a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities. He also had a 2.70 ERA over 20.0 innings pitched, four walks to 25 strikeouts and a .253 opposing batting average.
He is in his fifth season with the Phillies, with a 17-11 record over 351 bullpen appearances, 37 saves, a 3.37 ERA over 229.2 innings pitched, 301 strikeouts to 121 walks.
His best season came in 2023, as he posted a 1.74 ERA over 42 appearances and 41.1 innings pitched, just 15 earned runs allowed, 64 strikeouts to 18 walks and an opposing batting average of .196.
Alvarado also has extensive experience in the playoffs, pitching in 12 games in the 2022 postseason, as the Phillies made it to the World Series, losing to the Houston Astros in six games.
He also pitched in eight games in the 2023 postseason, with a 1.13 ERA over 8.0 innings pitched.
The Venezuelan signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012 as an international free agent and eventually made his way to the MLB in 2017.
He pitched four seasons with the Rays, 2017-20, with a 2-15 record, 15 saves, a 3.46 ERA over 132.2 innings pitched and 161 strikeouts to 71 walks.
The Pirates will look to avoid a sweep to the Phillies, after losing the first two games.
