Former Pirates Pitcher Designated for Assignment
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has fallen out of favor with his current MLB team.
The Kansas City Royals announced that they designated right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton for assignment, while recalling right-handed pitcher Jonathan Bowman from Triple-A Omaha.
The Los Angeles Angels traded Stratton to the Pirates on May 11, 2019 for cash considerations. Stratton would have a solid season with the Pirates, making 28 appearances out of the bullpen, a 3.66 ERA over 46.2 innings pitched, 47 strikeouts to 15 walks and an opposing batting average of .270.
Stratton pitched in 27 games from the bullpen in the 2020 season, shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished with a 2-1 record, a 3.90 ERA over 30.0 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts to 13 walks and held opposing batters to a .224 average.
He saw the most game-time with the Pirates in the 2021 season, with 68 appearances out of the bullpen and a 7-1 record, a 3.63 ERA over 79.1 innings pitched, 86 strikeouts to 33 walks and an opposing batting average of .233.
Stratton spent his last season with the Pirates in 2022, where he pitched in 40 games with one start. He didn't have as successful of a campaign as he did previously, posting. a 5.09 ERA over 40.2 innings, 37 strikeouts to 13 walks and an opposing batting average of. 307.
The Pirates traded Stratton and left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana to the St. Louis Cardinals for infielder Malcom Nuñez and starting right-handed pitcher Jovan Oviedo on Aug 1, 2022.
Stratton pitched the rest of the 2022 season and up until the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, as the Texas Rangers acquired him for pitchers in left-hander John King and right-hander Tekoah Roby, plus infielder Thomas Saggesse.
He would go on to win the World Series with the Rangers, before singing with the Royals on a one-year contract that offseason. He triggered a player option with the Royals for this season.
Stratton played baseball for Mississippi State and the San Francisco Giants picked him No. 20 overall in the 2012 MLB Draft. He pitched three seasons with the Giants from 2016-18.
