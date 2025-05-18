Pirates Waste Paul Skenes Start in Shutout to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates faltered again at the plate, as they suffered a 1-0 shutout to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, wasting a great start from right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes.
The Pirates suffer a series sweep against the Phillies, as they lost 8-4 on May 16 and 5-2 on May 17. This makes it five series sweep defeats for the Pirates, the fourth on a weekend and the third away from home, along with the Cincinnati Reds.
Pittsburgh also drops to 15-32 in the season and 6-19 on the road, while Philadelphia improves to 28-18 and 17-8 at home.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen hit a one-out single in the top of the first inning, marking his 1,700ᵗʰ hit with the franchise. He is just nine hits off of Hall of Famer Arky Vaughn in ninth place, with 1,709 hits.
Pittsburgh first baseman Spencer Horwtiz then singled with two outs, marking his first with the franchise, but third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes grounded out, ending that scoring opportunity.
Philadelphia gave rookie right-handed pitcher Mick Abel the start for his MLB debut vs. the Pirates. He showed his talents early on, striking out the side in the top of the second inning, taking down left fielder Alexander Canario, second baseman Adam Frazier and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Pirates catcher Henry Davis led off the top of the third inning with a single. Center fielder Oneil Cruz would strikeout and then McCutchen lined out, but right fielder Bryan Reynolds singled, putting runners at the corners with two outs.
Horwitz failed to come through for the Pirates, as he grounded out to bring that chance to an end.
Skenes dominated the Phillies through the first four innings, allowing no base runners and striking out six batters.
Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos hit a hard grounder that bounced off Hayes glove at third base and reached for a single to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. Left fielder Max Kepler then singled off Skenes and moved Castellanos to third base, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
Skenes would get Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm to fly out and then center fielder Brandon Marsh to ground to Kiner-Falefa, who tagged second base to get Kepler out, but his throw to Horwitz at first base wasn't quick enough, as Marsh avoided the double play, scoring Castellanos for third base, giving the Phillies a 1-0 lead.
Abel finished his MLB debut for the Phillies allowing five hits and posting nine strikeouts over 84 pitches through six innings.
Hayes led off the top of the seventh inning with a walk and then Canario singled, putting runners on the corners with no outs against Phillies right-handed relief pitcher Orion Kettering.
Frazier laid down a poor bunt, as Kettering threw Canario out at third base, and then Kiner-Falefa grounded into a double play, keeping the Pirates scoreless.
Skenes would put on an incredible performance for the Pirates, allowing just three hits and the earned run, while tying a season-high of nine strikeouts over 102 pitches through eight innings. He drops to 3-5 on the season.
This shutout loss marks the eighth of the season and the first since a 5-0 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals on May 7.
Pittsburgh also struck out 14 times, with Cruz doing so four times, while Reynolds and Canario did so twice.
The Pirates head back home, as they'll host the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series at PNC Park, starting on May 19.
