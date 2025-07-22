Mitch Keller Starts Potential Last Home Game With Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates may be one of the most talked about teams in Major League Baseball during the month of July. Unfortunately, most of that discussion has been surrounding which players the Pirates organization will offload to teams looking to acquire talent before next week's trade deadline.
Perhaps the most noise around a Pirates player has been for veteran starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who takes the mound tonight. It may be his last start at PNC Park as a Pittsburgh Pirate, as the only start he is slated to make before the deadline is on the road against the San Francisco Giants.
Tonight at PNC Park, the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-61) take on the Detroit Tigers (60-41) in what could be right-hander Mitch Keller’s final home start in a Pirates uniform. With the July 31 trade deadline looming, Keller has emerged as one of the most sought-after arms on the market, drawing interest from contenders like the Yankees, Mets, Cubs, and Blue Jays.
The 29-year-old has been a bright spot for Pittsburgh this season, posting a 3.48 ERA** and 1.14 WHIP over 20 starts, including 13 quality outings and a career-best walk rate (5.5%). Despite a lack of run support (3-10 record), his durability—leading MLB in starts (112) since 2022—makes him an attractive target for teams needing rotation stability.
If traded, Keller’s departure would mark the end of an era for Pittsburgh, which signed him to a five-year, $77M extension last year but now faces pressure to capitalize on his value in a seller’s market. With the Pirates out of playoff contention and numerous scouts from MLB teams in attendance, tonight’s outing could be a pivotal audition for suitors.
The Pirates’ lineup tonight features Bryan Reynolds as the DH after playing right field last night, flanked by Tommy Pham in left and Oneil Cruz in center, as they face Tigers right-hander Casey Mize. Alexander Canario will replace Reynolds in the field and bat sixth. First baseman Spencer Horwitz leads off, while Henry Davis gets the nod behind the plate and will bat eighth, continuing his defensive resurgence despite offensive struggles.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales will man second base and bat second in the lineup.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will bat sixth again. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa rounds out the Tigers lineup.
First pitch tonight is set for 6:40 PM at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Detroit Tigers (7/22/25)
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
RF Alexander Canario
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
