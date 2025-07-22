Pirates Unveil First 2025 MLB Draft Signings
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates spent two days building their 2025 MLB Draft Class and have completed their first signings.
The Pirates signed three of their 21 selections, including Fresno State duo in third baseman Murf Gray and right-handed pitcher Jack Anker, plus Arizona State shortstop Matt King on July 21, with all three players visiting PNC Park.
The Pirates took Gray with the 73rd overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B and signed for $997,500 with a slot value of $1.13 million, making it an underslot of $132,500.
Gray had a strong junior season for Fresno State, slashing .324/.398/.639 for an OPS of 1.037, with 78 hits, 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 73 RBIs and 23 walks to 30 strikeouts in 60 games.
He earned both Mountain West Championship MVP and All-Mountain West Conference First Team honors for his play in 2025. He also earned Mountain West Championship MVP honors in 2023 and Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors in 2023.
MLB Pipeline ranked him as the 141st player in the 2025 draft class, while Kiley McDaniel of ESPN had him at 133rd overall.
The moment Gray found out the Pirates drafted him was one of pure joy as his younger brother posted a TikTok of Gray gleefully embracing his family and celebrating.
"It meant the world," Gray said on the Pirates selecting him. "It meant that all the work that I put in paid off, but at the same time, the job’s not finished. There’s a big goal here. Keep grinding and make your way to the big leagues and then when you do that, go win man, go win some World Series, go win some rings, go win a lot of things.”
The Pirates took Anker with 173rd pick in the sixth round and he signed for $347,500 with the slot value for the pick at $380,500, making it an underslot of $33,000.
Anker started 16 games in 2025 from Fresno State with a 9-5 record, a 5.98 ERA over 96.1 innings pitched, 109 strikeouts to 12 walks, earning 2025 All-Mountain West First Team honors.
MLB Pipleline ranked Anker as their 180th overall prospect in the draft class.
Both Gray and Anker were roommates at Fresno State for three seasons and them not only earning draft selections, but signing for the same team was a dream come true for them.
“I mean, we talked about this for three years, like ‘Hey, what are the odds we get drafted by the same team?’ Never really thought it would happen, but for it to actually happen, it’s pretty special. I can’t wait,” Anker said.
“Yeah, I mean, Jack pretty much covered it," Gray said. "We talked about it for three years straight. He was my roommate for three years. You always think about things like this, and then, it happens. So just really happy.”
The Pirates took King with the 293rd overall pick in the 10th round and signed him for $22,500, with the slot value pick at $193,100, making it a $170,600 underslot signing.
King slashed .403/.464./593 for an OPS of 1.057 as a senior in 2025, earning Big 12 Co-Newcomer of Year honors and making the All-Big 12 First Team in his sole season at Arizona State.
He spent his first three seasons at UTSA and dominated as a junior, earning American Athletic Conference First Team honors.
King received love from family, friends and people he hadn't talked to in years after the Pirates drafted him, helping him achieve what he's worked so hard for his entire life.
“Like they said, Best day of my life besides getting drafted," King said. Coming out here with these guys, signing out contracts, getting to see the ballpark, it’s great.”
