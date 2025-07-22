Pirates' Paul Skenes Places Himself Amongst Greatest Pitchers
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes has had one of the best starts to an MLB career ever.
He dominated the Detroit Tigers in his most recent outing at PNC Park on July 21. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk, while posting six strikeouts over 86 pitches, securing a 3-0 shutout victory.
Skenes has excelled since his MLB debut on May 11, 2024, with a 16-11 record over 44 starts, a 1.94 ERA over 260.0 innings pitched, 307 strikeouts to 63 walks, a .192 opposing batting average and a 0.93 WHIP.
He is the first player since 1901 with 300 or more strikeouts and an ERA below 2.00 through their first 44 career MLB games, according to Greg Harvey.
Skenes also has the second-lowest career ERA in the Modern Era (since 1900), with only Pop Williams (1902-03) having an ERA lower at 1.84.
Skenes has also dominated this season, despite a 5-8 record, as the Pirates offense has scored four runs or less 17 of his 21 starts.
He has a 1.91 ERA over 127.0 innings pitched, 137 strikeouts to 31 walks, a .186 opposing batting average and a 0.91 WHIP.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in the game, with the lowest ERA and opposing batting average, fifth in innings pitched and WHIP and ninth in strikeouts.
He also started the All-Star Game for the National League, becoming the first pitcher ever to do so twice in their first two seasons in the MLB. He joined Bob Friend as one of two Pirates pitchers that started the All-Star Game twice, with Friend doing so in 1956 and 1960.
Skenes had an incredible rookie season, as he started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was the first member of the Pirates that started for the NL in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He was also just the fifth rookie that started an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes also made the All-MLB First Team for his performance in 2024, won NL Rookie of the Year and was a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award.
Pirates fans will hope they keep seeing great performances from Skenes, who is current trending towards becoming the greatest pitcher in franchise history and one of the best ever.
