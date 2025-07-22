Andrew McCutchen Surpasses Pirates Legend on All-Time List
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen achieved another feat that put him ahead of a franchise legend in his most recent outing.
McCutchen hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns in the 3-0 shutout victory on July 21 at PNC Park.
That single marked the 2,233 hit in McCutchen's career, moving him past Pirates first baseman/outfielder Willie Stargell, who had 2,232 career hits, into 179th on the MLB all-time hits list.
McCutchen has the third most hits of any active player, with Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman at 2,362 and 136th overall, and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Alutve with 2,335 hits at 145th all-time.
“It’s cool," McCutchen said on moving past Stargell. "It’s obviously great company, so I don’t know. It’s great to be able to pass someone, any Hall of Famer in any type of category when it comes to stuff like that.”
Stargell had an incredible, 21-season career with the Pirates, winning two World Series Championships in 1971 and 1979 and playing in 2,370 games.
He finished with a slash line of .282/.360/.529 for an OPS of .889, with 2,232 hits, 423 doubles, 55 triples, 475 home runs, 1,540 RBIs, 937 walks to 1,936 strikeouts and a 57.6 WAR.
Stargell leads the Pirates all-time in home runs, RBIs, walks, strikeouts, extra base hits (953), sacrifice flies (75) and intentional walks (227).
He also ranks third in slugging percentage, games played and total bases (4,190), fourth in doubles, fifth in WAR, at-bats (7,927), plate appearances (9,027) and runs scored (1,194), seventh in hits and eighth in OPS and singles (1,279).
While moving up the list is important, McCutchen stacks himself up against the greats with wins and championships and McCutchen has never won the World Series.
“He is (an icon) but I want a championship," McCutchen said. "I don’t want hits.”
McCutchen has moved up a few lists as well in franchise history, further establishing himself as one of the greatest Pirates ever.
He surpassed right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72) on the home runs list, with a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 11, moving up to third all-time with his 241th home run.
McCutchen also moved into ninth place on the Pirates' all-time hits list, going ahead of Hall of Fame shortstop Arky Vaughn, who had 1,709 hits with the Pirates over nine seasons from 1934-42.
He also took over from Hall of Fame outfielder Lloyd Waner (1927-41) for seventh place on the Pirates all-time total bases list, currently sitting at 2,911.
Total bases measure how many bases a player gets per hit. A single is one base, a double is two bases, a triple is three bases and a home run is four bases.
Pirates manager Don Kelly praised McCutchen after the game for his impact on the team and Pittsburgh as a whole.
"It's unbelievable," Kelly said. "Just the career Cutch has had, what he means to the organization, to the city, and just the names that he continues to pass on all kinds of lists is impressive and much deserved for how good he's been throughout his career."
McCutchen has played in 1,667 games in his 12 seasons with the Pirates, with 1,748 hits, 344 doubles, 45 triples, 243 home runs, 849 RBIs, 186 stolen bases, 855 walks, 1,346 strikeouts and a slash line of .282/.373/.470 for an OPS of .844.
