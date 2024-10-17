MLB Names Pirates Hitting Prospect of the Year
It didn't take long for Jhonny Severino to make a strong impression on the Pittsburgh Pirates and talent evaluators.
Severino, a third baseman/shortstop and the No. 19 overall prospect for Pittsburgh by MLB Pipeline was named the franchise's hitting prospect of the year for his performance in 2024. Severino was acquired in the Pirates' trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for Carlos Santana at the 2023 trade deadline and played his first full season in Pittsburgh's minor league system in 2024.
"Acquired by the Pirates from the Brewers in the 2023 Carlos Santana trade, Severino made it out of the complex league and to full-season ball for the first time, finishing with a .528 SLG and .869 OPS, 16 homers and 16 steals. He had a .257 ISO and 131 wRC+," MLB.com wrote.
Across his season in the Florida Complex League and Single-A Bradenton, Severino hit 16 home runs, had 58 RBIs and slashed .271/.341/.528 in 84 games. The No. 19 prospect in the Pirates system also flashed impressive speed, stealing 16 bases.
In the FCL, Severino, 19, played in 56 games, hit 10 home runs, drove in 41 runs and slashed .291/.373/.545. Upon being called up to Bradenton, he hit six home runs, had 17 RBIs and slashed .237/285/.500. He also struck out 37 times, which surpassed his 35 strikeouts in the FCL despite playing half of the games in Single-A.
Severino was a part of the Brewers' 2022 international signing class and signed for $1.23 million out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The Pirates prospect entered the pro ranks primarily as a shortstop but has seen much more time at third base. Given his play, MLB Pipeline believes he's more than capable of sticking at the hot corner.
"Even when he signed, there were questions about whether Severino could stay at shortstop, and he had played only third base with the Brewers in the ACL before he got hurt," MLB Pipeline writes. "He’s gotten more physical and slowed down, so the time for him to play up the middle could be at an end. The good news is, he has the arm and the offensive upside to profile at the hot corner."
