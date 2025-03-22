Pirates' Paul Skenes Rare Card Staying Local After Historic Auction
Yesterday morning, the news of the sale of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' one-of-one rookie card to an anonymous bidder for $1.11 million made its rounds on the internet. It did not take long for that buyer to be revealed.
The mystery buyer? None other than Dick's Sporting Goods. The retail giant, based out of Pittsburgh, plans to keep the card local by displaying it at their "House of Sport" store inside Pittsburgh’s Ross Park Mall. The card is an addition to their growing memorabilia display that sits towards the middle of their Ross Park store.
The card was originally pulled by an 11-year-old collector who received a hobby box of Topps Chrome Update as a Christmas gift. Despite an enticing offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who put together a generous package for whoever could secure the card, the young collector and his parents chose to auction it off through Fanatics Collectibles. The auction closed at a staggering $1.11 million—topping Skenes’ projected 2025 salary of $875,000.
"Acquiring the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card allows us to celebrate his remarkable talent while offering the Pittsburgh community a chance to connect with a special piece of baseball history," said Ed Stack, executive chairman of Dick's Sporting Goods, in a press release to the media. "We're excited to bring this card home to Pittsburgh and inspire future generations of athletes and collectors."
The card itself is truly one-of-a-kind, featuring the actual patch Skenes wore on his jersey sleeve during his major league debut, as well as his autograph. The Pirates had gone all out in hopes of retrieving it—offering perks like 30 years of season tickets, a private softball game at PNC Park, two autographed jerseys, and a meet-and-greet with Skenes. His girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, even sweetened the deal by adding a seat in her luxury suite for a Pirates game.
Pittsburgh made no secret of its desire to bring the card back. In the end, it got its wish—just not quite the way it expected.
